PR Newswire
22.02.2025 16:24 Uhr
102 Leser
AB DAO: AB Set to Launch on BingX Exchange, Further Expanding Global Trading Channels

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO has officially announced that the AB token will soon be listed on BingX Exchange, with an official announcement to follow upon listing. This move will further expand global trading channels, enhance liquidity, and accelerate the worldwide growth of the AB ecosystem. This milestone will provide users with a seamless and secure trading experience while driving broader adoption of AB in the Web3 space.

As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, BingX offers a secure and efficient trading environment for users worldwide. The listing of AB on BingX will enable more users to trade, invest, and actively participate in the AB ecosystem.

This listing is an important step in AB DAO's global expansion strategy, with AB tokens set to be integrated into more major exchanges in the near future, expanding its use cases and accelerating ecosystem growth.

Additionally, investors can also trade $AB on HTX (htx.com), MEXC (mexc.com), and 4E (eeee.com). Furthermore, BitMart (bitmart.com) is also set to list the AB trading pair soon, providing even more trading opportunities for global investors.

Stay Updated on AB DAO

  • Official Website: https://ab.org
  • Telegram Community: https://t.me/Newtonproject
  • Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AB202528
  • X (Twitter): https://x.com/ABDAO_Global
  • Discord: https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J
  • Medium: https://medium.com/@AB.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-set-to-launch-on-bingx-exchange-further-expanding-global-trading-channels-302382794.html

