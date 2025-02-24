CloudPay positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Global - Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) by QKS Group

CloudPay, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) platform vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudPay, the global leader in payroll and payments solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a technology leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix: Global Multi-Country Payroll (MCP), 2024.

The SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

For the second year in a row, CloudPay was recognised as a technology leader for its ability to streamline payroll and payments across 130+ countries. Its unified cloud-based platform ensures compliance, real-time analytics, and seamless payroll processing while delivering big operational efficiency gains.

According to the SPARK Matrix, CloudPay stands out with its expert-led service model, personalized and direct communication with in-country experts, and innovative solutions like CloudPay NOW for on-demand salary payments. With a strong focus on automation, API-led integration, and driving scalability through AI, CloudPay continues to deliver the commitment to innovation and delivering customer-centric solutions that redefine global payroll efficiency.

Nick Webb, Chief Marketing Officer at CloudPay, commented:

"We are honored to be recognised as a leader for Global Multi-Country Payroll. This reflects the world-class payroll performance our customers rely on and expect from CloudPay. Our commitment to delivering high-performance payroll through deploying the best technology, world-class service and global expertise enables customers to streamline complex payroll operations and drive efficiency. Our focus on technology enabled solutions means slicker operations, enhanced employee experiences and stronger compliance. This recognition is testament to the hard work of our colleagues and our focused investment on behalf of our customers."

Sriraj Amrithraj, Analyst at QKS Group commented:

"CloudPay sets itself apart in the payroll market by emphasising expert-led support and direct communication with service partners, ensuring greater efficiency and minimising processing delays. This customer-focused approach provides businesses with the guidance they need throughout the payroll process. CloudPay's commitment to innovation is evident in its technology roadmap, with recent advancements such as the Workday Additional Payroll Data Integration and the Global Payroll Processing Hub. Future developments, including Oracle HCM integration, standalone payments, and expanded automation, reinforce CloudPay's focus on visibility, efficiency, and user experience. As businesses seek scalable, compliant, and employee-centric payroll solutions, CloudPay remains at the forefront of innovation and operational excellence."

About CloudPay:

CloudPay leads the way in global pay innovation, delivering industry-leading solutions spanning payroll, payments and on-demand pay.

With a proud heritage of 25+ years, we serve over 2,000 companies globally in 130+ countries handling $24bn+ of payments in 110+ currencies. Our unified, end-to-end pay solutions enable payroll teams to pay their global workforce with outstanding accuracy and minimal risk, more efficiently than ever before.

We use advanced technology to offer seamless API integrations, powerful automations, and AI-driven insights with real-time analytics - all designed to empower businesses with enhanced decision-making and better, faster processes.

Our unparalleled managed service is tailored to each client with dedicated personalized support and guidance, while our in-country knowledge and global regulatory expertise unlocks unparalleled expansion opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive, compliantly and efficiently.

Working with CloudPay means gaining a strategic partner that harnesses the latest technology to drive growth and optimize the payroll and pay experience.

Together, that's High-Performance Payroll, from CloudPay.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

