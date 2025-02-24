DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Feb-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 24 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 187,567 Highest price paid per share: 112.00p Lowest price paid per share: 106.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.7606p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,318,769 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,318,769) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.7606p 187,567

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 756 112.00 08:12:47 00324325019TRLO1 XLON 1599 110.50 08:24:15 00324330497TRLO1 XLON 1569 110.00 08:24:19 00324330525TRLO1 XLON 1328 109.50 08:25:05 00324330952TRLO1 XLON 812 109.50 08:28:34 00324332880TRLO1 XLON 547 110.00 10:20:49 00324379414TRLO1 XLON 4 110.50 10:54:19 00324380459TRLO1 XLON 200 110.50 11:10:08 00324381061TRLO1 XLON 162 111.00 11:23:37 00324381547TRLO1 XLON 930 111.00 11:23:37 00324381548TRLO1 XLON 744 111.00 11:23:37 00324381549TRLO1 XLON 638 111.00 11:23:37 00324381550TRLO1 XLON 692 111.00 11:23:37 00324381551TRLO1 XLON 2398 110.50 11:31:52 00324382030TRLO1 XLON 2382 110.00 11:31:52 00324382034TRLO1 XLON 4400 110.00 11:31:52 00324382031TRLO1 XLON 4400 110.00 11:31:52 00324382032TRLO1 XLON 2382 110.00 11:31:52 00324382033TRLO1 XLON 2328 110.00 11:32:32 00324382045TRLO1 XLON 1621 110.00 11:56:24 00324382934TRLO1 XLON 1600 110.00 11:56:24 00324382935TRLO1 XLON 472 110.00 11:56:24 00324382936TRLO1 XLON 720 110.00 11:56:24 00324382937TRLO1 XLON 8 110.00 11:56:24 00324382938TRLO1 XLON 2093 110.00 11:56:24 00324382939TRLO1 XLON 1405 110.00 11:59:22 00324383034TRLO1 XLON 1053 110.00 12:02:01 00324383113TRLO1 XLON 174 110.00 12:02:01 00324383114TRLO1 XLON 560 110.00 12:08:01 00324383414TRLO1 XLON 1053 110.00 12:08:01 00324383415TRLO1 XLON 806 110.00 12:08:01 00324383416TRLO1 XLON 1440 110.00 12:08:01 00324383411TRLO1 XLON 2960 110.00 12:08:01 00324383412TRLO1 XLON 1440 110.00 12:08:01 00324383413TRLO1 XLON 2311 110.00 12:12:18 00324383793TRLO1 XLON 4400 110.00 12:12:18 00324383795TRLO1 XLON 6246 110.00 12:12:18 00324383796TRLO1 XLON 2479 110.00 12:12:18 00324383794TRLO1 XLON 4400 110.00 12:12:18 00324383797TRLO1 XLON 2368 110.00 12:12:18 00324383798TRLO1 XLON 2032 110.00 12:12:18 00324383799TRLO1 XLON 1613 110.00 12:12:18 00324383800TRLO1 XLON 1193 110.00 12:12:25 00324383806TRLO1 XLON 306 110.00 12:18:47 00324384186TRLO1 XLON 1351 110.00 12:18:47 00324384187TRLO1 XLON 1594 110.00 12:18:47 00324384184TRLO1 XLON 332 110.00 12:18:47 00324384185TRLO1 XLON 1744 110.00 12:18:47 00324384188TRLO1 XLON 811 110.00 12:18:47 00324384189TRLO1 XLON 738 110.00 12:18:47 00324384190TRLO1 XLON 717 110.00 12:18:47 00324384191TRLO1 XLON 739 110.00 12:18:47 00324384192TRLO1 XLON 200 110.00 12:19:09 00324384216TRLO1 XLON 400 110.00 12:19:09 00324384217TRLO1 XLON 694 110.00 12:19:09 00324384218TRLO1 XLON 680 110.00 12:19:09 00324384219TRLO1 XLON 696 110.00 12:19:09 00324384220TRLO1 XLON 1463 109.50 12:32:48 00324384878TRLO1 XLON 200 109.50 12:33:24 00324384890TRLO1 XLON 400 109.50 12:33:24 00324384891TRLO1 XLON 100 109.50 12:34:32 00324384928TRLO1 XLON 200 109.50 12:35:45 00324384988TRLO1 XLON 67 109.50 12:45:07 00324385371TRLO1 XLON 134 109.50 12:45:07 00324385372TRLO1 XLON 659 109.50 12:54:21 00324385764TRLO1 XLON 48 109.50 12:54:28 00324385767TRLO1 XLON 589 109.50 12:56:01 00324385790TRLO1 XLON 1463 109.00 13:09:07 00324386089TRLO1 XLON 2688 109.00 13:09:07 00324386090TRLO1 XLON 830 109.00 13:09:07 00324386091TRLO1 XLON

