Montag, 24.02.2025
KI-Wunder? Diese Aktie verachtfacht sich nach Deepseek R1-Integration!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
24.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,250 Euro
-0,060
-4,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
24.02.2025 18:52 Uhr
119 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Feb-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      187,567 
Highest price paid per share:         112.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.7606p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,318,769 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,318,769) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.7606p                    187,567

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
756              112.00          08:12:47         00324325019TRLO1     XLON 
1599              110.50          08:24:15         00324330497TRLO1     XLON 
1569              110.00          08:24:19         00324330525TRLO1     XLON 
1328              109.50          08:25:05         00324330952TRLO1     XLON 
812              109.50          08:28:34         00324332880TRLO1     XLON 
547              110.00          10:20:49         00324379414TRLO1     XLON 
4               110.50          10:54:19         00324380459TRLO1     XLON 
200              110.50          11:10:08         00324381061TRLO1     XLON 
162              111.00          11:23:37         00324381547TRLO1     XLON 
930              111.00          11:23:37         00324381548TRLO1     XLON 
744              111.00          11:23:37         00324381549TRLO1     XLON 
638              111.00          11:23:37         00324381550TRLO1     XLON 
692              111.00          11:23:37         00324381551TRLO1     XLON 
2398              110.50          11:31:52         00324382030TRLO1     XLON 
2382              110.00          11:31:52         00324382034TRLO1     XLON 
4400              110.00          11:31:52         00324382031TRLO1     XLON 
4400              110.00          11:31:52         00324382032TRLO1     XLON 
2382              110.00          11:31:52         00324382033TRLO1     XLON 
2328              110.00          11:32:32         00324382045TRLO1     XLON 
1621              110.00          11:56:24         00324382934TRLO1     XLON 
1600              110.00          11:56:24         00324382935TRLO1     XLON 
472              110.00          11:56:24         00324382936TRLO1     XLON 
720              110.00          11:56:24         00324382937TRLO1     XLON 
8               110.00          11:56:24         00324382938TRLO1     XLON 
2093              110.00          11:56:24         00324382939TRLO1     XLON 
1405              110.00          11:59:22         00324383034TRLO1     XLON 
1053              110.00          12:02:01         00324383113TRLO1     XLON 
174              110.00          12:02:01         00324383114TRLO1     XLON 
560              110.00          12:08:01         00324383414TRLO1     XLON 
1053              110.00          12:08:01         00324383415TRLO1     XLON 
806              110.00          12:08:01         00324383416TRLO1     XLON 
1440              110.00          12:08:01         00324383411TRLO1     XLON 
2960              110.00          12:08:01         00324383412TRLO1     XLON 
1440              110.00          12:08:01         00324383413TRLO1     XLON 
2311              110.00          12:12:18         00324383793TRLO1     XLON 
4400              110.00          12:12:18         00324383795TRLO1     XLON 
6246              110.00          12:12:18         00324383796TRLO1     XLON 
2479              110.00          12:12:18         00324383794TRLO1     XLON 
4400              110.00          12:12:18         00324383797TRLO1     XLON 
2368              110.00          12:12:18         00324383798TRLO1     XLON 
2032              110.00          12:12:18         00324383799TRLO1     XLON 
1613              110.00          12:12:18         00324383800TRLO1     XLON 
1193              110.00          12:12:25         00324383806TRLO1     XLON 
306              110.00          12:18:47         00324384186TRLO1     XLON 
1351              110.00          12:18:47         00324384187TRLO1     XLON 
1594              110.00          12:18:47         00324384184TRLO1     XLON 
332              110.00          12:18:47         00324384185TRLO1     XLON 
1744              110.00          12:18:47         00324384188TRLO1     XLON 
811              110.00          12:18:47         00324384189TRLO1     XLON 
738              110.00          12:18:47         00324384190TRLO1     XLON 
717              110.00          12:18:47         00324384191TRLO1     XLON 
739              110.00          12:18:47         00324384192TRLO1     XLON 
200              110.00          12:19:09         00324384216TRLO1     XLON 
400              110.00          12:19:09         00324384217TRLO1     XLON 
694              110.00          12:19:09         00324384218TRLO1     XLON 
680              110.00          12:19:09         00324384219TRLO1     XLON 
696              110.00          12:19:09         00324384220TRLO1     XLON 
1463              109.50          12:32:48         00324384878TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          12:33:24         00324384890TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.50          12:33:24         00324384891TRLO1     XLON 
100              109.50          12:34:32         00324384928TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          12:35:45         00324384988TRLO1     XLON 
67               109.50          12:45:07         00324385371TRLO1     XLON 
134              109.50          12:45:07         00324385372TRLO1     XLON 
659              109.50          12:54:21         00324385764TRLO1     XLON 
48               109.50          12:54:28         00324385767TRLO1     XLON 
589              109.50          12:56:01         00324385790TRLO1     XLON 
1463              109.00          13:09:07         00324386089TRLO1     XLON 
2688              109.00          13:09:07         00324386090TRLO1     XLON 
830              109.00          13:09:07         00324386091TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2025 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
