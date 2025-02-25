Deutsche Lufthansa's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience on the trading floor, climbing 2.8% to reach €6.57, with an impressive peak of €6.68 during the session. This robust performance comes amid significant operational disruptions across German airports, highlighting investors' confidence in the airline's fundamental strength. The trading volume exceeded 8 million shares, reflecting substantial market interest. The company's latest quarterly results reinforce this optimism, showing a 4.51% revenue increase to €10.74 billion. Market analysts maintain a positive outlook, setting an average price target of €7.36 per share, suggesting potential for further gains despite the stock currently trading approximately 11% below its 52-week high of €7.41.

Strike Impact Assessment

The airline faces considerable operational hurdles as widespread strikes affect major German airports, including Munich, Düsseldorf, and Cologne/Bonn. The industrial action has particularly impacted North Rhine-Westphalia, where approximately 48,000 passengers experienced disruptions, with Düsseldorf airport forced to cancel more than half of its scheduled flights. However, market participants appear to view these challenges as temporary setbacks rather than long-term impediments to the company's performance, as reflected in the stock's continued upward trajectory.

