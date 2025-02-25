Thyssenkrupp's stock has experienced a remarkable upswing, climbing more than 4.5% following the announcement of strategic plans to take its marine division (TKMS) public in 2025. The industrial giant intends to maintain a majority stake of at least 51% while distributing direct marine unit shares to existing stockholders. This development has propelled the MDAX-listed stock to levels not seen since late 2023, with shares reaching €6.26 and touching an intraday high of €6.34. The positive momentum represents a significant recovery from the previous year's low of €2.77 recorded in September.

Strategic Defense Sector Implications

The planned IPO of the marine division carries broader implications for European defense cooperation, particularly given TKMS's position as a global leader in non-nuclear submarine manufacturing. The company maintains regular dialogue with the German government to strengthen European defense industry collaboration. To advance the IPO preparations, Thyssenkrupp will convene a special shareholders' meeting to present detailed plans, with current projections indicating a dividend increase to €0.158 per share for the current year, up from €0.150.

