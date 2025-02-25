Beamery Unveils Job Architectures Powered By Skills Intelligence, To Help Businesses Close Critical Skills Gaps Faster

New AI solution gives enterprises the skills insights needed to align talent plans with business goals

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery, the leading AI talent platform, today announced the launch of its new job architecture capabilities, powered by an intelligent skills inference engine. The solution helps enterprise organizations to quickly standardize skills data, gain a dynamic view of their skills landscape, and make more informed talent decisions in a rapidly evolving market.

Underpinned by Beamery's proprietary AI model, the solution provides enterprise organizations with a customized, dynamic skills blueprint - in a matter of days - consolidating role requirements, identifying key skills for roles, and offering actionable insights to improve hiring, upskilling, and internal mobility strategies.

With this launch, Beamery delivers enterprise-grade accuracy in skills intelligence, matching the capabilities of leading skills API engines while demonstrating higher precision in skills inference - up to 90% accuracy.

"Integrating Beamery's AI-powered skills framework has refined our understanding of talent, enabling smarter hiring decisions and a more agile recruitment process. By empowering our recruiters to unlock and review inferred talent easily, we can identify strong, qualified candidates who may have otherwise been harder to find. This new skills-first hiring strategy is helping us enhance our talent pool, align with organizational goals, and foster a more skilled workforce," said Angela Athas, TA Partner: Sourcing Strategist, Flex .

As AI and automation fundamentally change the nature of work and skills gaps grow, business leaders know they need to move towards a more agile, skills-based approach to talent planning - but many experience challenges with where to begin. Sixty-three percent of employers cite skill gaps as the biggest barrier to business transformation, according to World Economic Forum research, with almost half of organizations (49%) expecting to reorient their business models toward new AI-driven opportunities.

Historically, standardizing skills data has been a slow, manual, and error-prone process, requiring months of effort to consolidate disparate job descriptions - only for that information to quickly become outdated. Beamery's AI inference engine eliminates this bottleneck by dynamically mapping skills to augment job architectures with 90% accuracy on first review, dramatically reducing the time and cost associated with traditional consulting approaches.

Beamery's unique skills intelligence layer enables organizations to:

Define and update skills taxonomies effortlessly, ensuring consistency across roles and teams.

Accelerate hiring, reskilling, and redeployment, using AI-powered insights to match people with the right opportunities.

Seamlessly integrate with HR tech ecosystems, including SAP SuccessFactors and Workday, to enrich talent processes and maximize ROI.

Already in use by pilot customers, the solution has demonstrated remarkable efficiency:

Flex reduced skills-mapping time by 89% (from 4-6 months to just 17 days).

Customers have seen 90% relevance of skills inferences, on first review.

Actionable skills frameworks have been set up for pilot customers in less than a day.

"As organizations advance their skills-based talent strategies, the need for a centralized and reliable source of skills data has become increasingly critical. Beamery's launch of its Job Architecture product addresses this challenge by consolidating skills data from multiple sources into a single source of truth. Having this structured, unified view of workforce skills will enable organizations to improve decision making, streamline talent processes, and provide an enhanced employee experience," stated Varun Malik, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"We know that most CEOs and senior executives are very focused on preparing their businesses for the future, and identifying any skills gaps that could create risks to their plans. AI models now give us the tools to truly understand the work and workforce, right down to the level of tasks and skills," said Abakar Saidov, CEO of Beamery. "With Beamery's latest solutions, leaders can very quickly get granular data on people, and the work to be done, in order to make high quality and faster decisions - and embed those insights across every tool and process that affects their workforce."

"Skills-based decision making will be the difference between success and failure as workforce and task requirements change over time. A reliable source of skills intelligence - especially one that enriches the data already held in an HCM - will inform the talent strategies each enterprise needs to adopt, in order to achieve its business goals," Saidov concluded.

