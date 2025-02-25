CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Royal Biologics Announces Strategic Partnership With Coldplasmatech GmbH

This Press Release updates an error in the sub headline

Strategic Partnership: Royal Biologics and Coldplasmatech Revolutionize Complex Wound Care

Royal Wound-X, a division of Royal Biologics committed to pioneering advanced wound care solutions, and Coldplasmatech GmbH, an innovator in medical cold plasma technology, today announce their strategic partnership aimed at transforming the treatment landscape for complex and chronic wounds worldwide.

Chronic and acute wounds, including those complicated by multi-resistant infections, affect nearly one billion people globally and represent an annual healthcare cost of approximately $50 billion in the United States alone. Addressing this urgent medical challenge, Coldplasmatech's innovative Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CAP) technology, consisting of the CPT®cube (an automated control device) and CPT®patch (a specialized wound applicator), provides an effective, rapid, and safe therapy for complex wounds. It is registered as class IIb medical device in the European Union but is not yet approved in the United States.

Dr. Carsten Mahrenholz, CEO of Coldplasmatech GmbH, states: "Our partnership with Royal Biologics marks a critical milestone. Chronic wounds remain a global healthcare burden, and our CPT® cold plasma therapy offers a transformative solution-combating multi-drug-resistant bacteria, and significantly improving patient outcomes."

Salvatore Leo, CEO and founder of Royal Biologics and Royal Wound-X, who will join Coldplasmatech's board of directors, and serve as Chief Executive Officer of Cold Plasma U.S.A emphasizes the significance: "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Coldplasmatech GmbH. Chronic and acute wounds, with their known antimicrobial resistance, significantly impact society and healthcare costs. We are looking at a paradigm shift in the way health practitioners treat chronic wounds and anti-microbial resistance. CPT® cold plasma therapy will truly change the way we think about chronic wound care moving forward. Our partnership is a historic moment for patients suffering from chronic wounds." said Leo.

Innovative Technology for Enhanced Wound Healing and Infection Management

Inspired by science fiction's dermal regenerators, Coldplasmatech's patented CPT® system utilizes ionized gas to create a bioactive healing environment. The plasma effectively reduces bacterial burden, including antibiotic-resistant pathogens, and enhances cellular regeneration. With a simple two-minute application, the therapy integrates seamlessly into standard clinical workflows and can be combined with other advanced treatments, such as negative pressure therapy and skin substitute matrices.

The technology is currently deployed at renowned medical institutions, including Hannover Medical School and University Heart Center Hamburg, and has been shown to help in successfully treating severe burns, surgical wounds, and chronic wounds. Prof. Dr. Markus Barten from the University Heart Center Hamburg summarizes: "The simple handling allows for quick and painless wound care with high effectiveness, to the delight of patients."

About Coldplasmatech GmbH

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off of the Leibnitz Institute for Plasma Research, Coldplasmatech GmbH is based in Greifswald, Germany. The company has earned international recognition for its CPT® cold plasma therapy, receiving multiple prestigious awards, including the German Innovation Award, Bavarian Innovation Award and IQ Innovation Award. Coldplasmatech is currently conducting the world's largest randomized controlled trial (RCT) on cold plasma therapy -the POWER Study- funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

For further information:

www.coldplasmatech.com

www.powerstudie.com

About Royal Biologics

Royal Biologics, headquartered in Hackensack, NJ, was founded in 2015 and specializes in the development, licensing, production, and distribution of orthobiologic products designed to enhance healing across various clinical settings, including orthopedics, sports medicine, spine surgery, wound care, and regenerative medicine. Their comprehensive product portfolio includes autologous advanced biologics, cellular bone grafts, traditional bone grafts, advanced synthetics, and specialized wound care products. Under the leadership of founder Salvatore Leo (CEO) and with backing from Granite Creek Capital Partners, Royal Biologics is committed to delivering innovative biologic solutions that improve patient outcomes.

For further information:

https://www.royalbiologics.com

Contact Information

Royal Support Team

support@royalbiologics.com

5182216932





SOURCE: Royal Biologics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire