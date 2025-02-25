NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.; Kadimastem Ltd.: Kadimastem and iTolerance Successfully Complete Pre-IND Meeting with the FDA for its Type 1 Diabetes Treatment

Companies Advance Collaborative Clinical Development of iTOL-102: A Potential Cure for Diabetes Without the Need for Chronic Life-long Immune Suppression

ZURICH and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP) ("NLS") and Kadimastem Ltd. (TASE: KDST) ("Kadimastem"), a clinical-stage company specializing in "off-the-shelf" allogeneic cell therapy products for neurodegenerative diseases and diabetes, in collaboration with iTolerance Inc. ("iTolerance"), a U.S. based regenerative medicine company, announced today the result from the Type B pre-IND meeting held by Kadimastem and iTolerance with a committee of the U.S Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") on February 24, 2025, regarding the development of iTOL-102, a potential cure for diabetes that would not require life-long chronic immune system suppression. iTOL-102 is an investigational biologic for the treatment and potential cure of Type 1 Diabetes consisting of Kadimastem's allogenic human stem cell-derived pancreatic islets (IsletRx cells) combined with iTolerance's immunomodulator (iTOL-100).

Kadimastem and iTolerance believe that the completion of the pre-IND meeting is a significant milestone toward the clinical development of iTOL-102, an on-going collaborative research initiative between iTolerance and Kadimastem, funded in part by grants received from the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation.

iTOL-102 was evaluated at the fast-track center for testing at the Diabetes Research Institute ("DRI") at the University of Miami School of Medicine, where it was designated as a potential breakthrough transplantation approach for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes, as the novel combination of tolerance-inducing agent and human stem cell-derived islets. iTOL-102 demonstrated functional insulin release and disease reversal in an animal model, with full compatibility between IsletRx cells and iTOL-100.

Prior to the meeting with the FDA, Kadimastem and iTolerance received a preliminary response document from the FDA, providing critical feedback on their current preclinical and clinical development plans. This guidance is instrumental in moving forward with the next stages of development. Based on the feedback provided at the pre-IND meeting, Kadimastem and iTolerance are now updating their plans for a safety toxicology study and the preparation of a First-in-Human clinical trial.

Kadimastem believes its collaboration with iTolerance signifies a potentially transformative step in diabetes treatment, paving the way towards the potential development of iTOL-100 and requesting regulatory approvals for commercialization of a potential cure for type 1 diabetes.

iTOL-100 is an immunomodulatory microgel technology being developed by iTolerance designed to reduce or eliminate the need for life-long chronic systemic immunosuppression following transplantation of allogenic cells. In a preclinical diabetic rodent model designed by iTolerance, iTOL-100 was shown by iTolerance to be compatible with Kadimastem's IsletRx human stem cell-derived islets.

Kadimastem's IsletRx is a clinical-grade product candidate comprising human pancreatic islet-like cells capable of secreting insulin. IsletRx, a preparation of human stem cell-derived islets developed by Kadimastem, is a scalable and virtually unlimited source of insulin-producing cells which could address the critical shortage of donor islets for transplantation. This innovative therapy may effectively detect glucose levels in the body and produce the necessary amounts of insulin and glucagon.

Dr. Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer of iTolerance, commented, "I believe that the feedback from the FDA is a critical milestone in the development of iTOL-102, and we are encouraged by their support for our innovative approach to treating Type 1 diabetes. We believe that the successful outcome of this meeting validates our commitment to bring a game-changing therapy to patients, one that could ultimately eliminate the need for chronic life-long immunosuppression. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Kadimastem and working closely with the FDA."

Alex Zwyer, CEO of NLS, commented, "I believe that the news demonstrates the strength of the proposed merger of NLS and Kadimastem and its technology platform to build a healthy, strong merged company that will benefit shareholders."

Kadimastem Executive Chairman and CEO Ronen Twito said, "The promising results from the fast-track center for testing at the DRI, combined with the comprehensive studies conducted by iTolerance and Kadimastem, enabled us to complete this important milestone. We are working closely with the FDA on the necessary steps needed to implement this potential innovative technology for patients with Type 1 diabetes and demonstrate a novel islet cell transplantation approach with no need for immunosuppression."

About Kadimastem

Kadimastem is a clinical stage cell therapy company, developing "off-the-shelf", allogeneic, proprietary cell products based on its technology platform for the expansion and differentiation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) into functional cells. AstroRx®, the company's lead product, is an astrocyte cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment for ALS and in pre-clinical studies for other neurodegenerative indications.

IsletRx is the company's treatment for diabetes. IsletRx is comprised of functional pancreatic islet cells producing and releasing insulin and glucagon, intended to treat and potentially cure patients with insulin-dependent diabetes. Kadimastem was founded by Professor Michel Revel, Chief Scientific Officer of the company and Professor Emeritus of Molecular Genetics at the Weizmann Institute of Science. Professor Revel received the Israel Prize for the invention and development of Rebif®, a multiple sclerosis blockbuster drug sold worldwide. Kadimastem is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: KDST).

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is a regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without requiring life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Streptavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic cadaveric and stem cell-derived pancreatic islet to potentially cure Type 1 diabetes. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, the Company is developing its lead indication as a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, the Company is developing iTOL-201 for treating liver failure by utilizing hepatocytes and iTOL-401 as a nanoparticle formulation for large organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.

