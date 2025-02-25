DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Feb-2025 / 17:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 25 February 2025 197,617 Number of ordinary shares purchased: Highest price paid per share: 108.50p Lowest price paid per share: 106.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.7988p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,121,152 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,121,152) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 107.7988p 197,617

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 200 107.50 08:19:36 00324455055TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 08:20:02 00324455135TRLO1 XLON 100 107.50 08:20:24 00324455265TRLO1 XLON 756 106.50 08:53:23 00324463402TRLO1 XLON 1514 106.50 08:53:23 00324463401TRLO1 XLON 833 107.50 09:18:10 00324469858TRLO1 XLON 779 107.50 09:18:10 00324469857TRLO1 XLON 875 107.50 09:18:10 00324469856TRLO1 XLON 505 107.50 09:18:10 00324469855TRLO1 XLON 624 107.50 09:18:10 00324469854TRLO1 XLON 335 107.50 09:18:10 00324469853TRLO1 XLON 756 107.00 09:28:12 00324472319TRLO1 XLON 757 107.00 09:28:12 00324472318TRLO1 XLON 757 107.00 09:28:12 00324472317TRLO1 XLON 1559 107.50 10:03:35 00324483264TRLO1 XLON 779 107.50 10:03:35 00324483265TRLO1 XLON 200 107.50 10:19:24 00324483907TRLO1 XLON 200 107.50 10:20:13 00324483925TRLO1 XLON 85 108.00 10:40:36 00324484541TRLO1 XLON 2100 108.00 10:46:49 00324484853TRLO1 XLON 112 108.00 10:46:49 00324484855TRLO1 XLON 112 108.00 10:46:49 00324484854TRLO1 XLON 115 108.00 10:47:11 00324484868TRLO1 XLON 1321 108.00 10:47:11 00324484870TRLO1 XLON 1133 108.00 10:47:11 00324484869TRLO1 XLON 85 108.00 10:47:34 00324484876TRLO1 XLON 50000 108.00 10:52:35 00324485066TRLO1 XLON 400 108.00 10:55:44 00324485197TRLO1 XLON 200 108.00 10:55:44 00324485196TRLO1 XLON 300 108.00 11:02:18 00324485445TRLO1 XLON 200 108.00 11:11:02 00324485693TRLO1 XLON 200 108.00 11:18:32 00324485868TRLO1 XLON 300 108.00 11:34:44 00324486516TRLO1 XLON 200 108.00 11:37:13 00324486574TRLO1 XLON 762 108.00 12:48:30 00324488666TRLO1 XLON 10928 108.00 12:48:30 00324488668TRLO1 XLON 3000 108.00 12:48:30 00324488667TRLO1 XLON 809 108.50 12:48:30 00324488672TRLO1 XLON 662 108.50 12:48:30 00324488671TRLO1 XLON 741 108.50 12:48:30 00324488670TRLO1 XLON 297 108.50 12:48:30 00324488669TRLO1 XLON 300 108.50 12:55:44 00324488880TRLO1 XLON 1656 108.50 12:55:45 00324488881TRLO1 XLON 1550 108.00 12:58:00 00324488903TRLO1 XLON 1656 108.00 12:58:00 00324488902TRLO1 XLON 2417 108.00 12:58:00 00324488904TRLO1 XLON 30765 108.00 13:00:36 00324488960TRLO1 XLON 839 108.00 13:00:36 00324488959TRLO1 XLON 1578 108.00 13:00:36 00324488958TRLO1 XLON 2300 108.00 13:09:25 00324489164TRLO1 XLON 1635 108.00 13:09:25 00324489166TRLO1 XLON 1700 108.00 13:09:25 00324489165TRLO1 XLON 1549 108.50 13:57:46 00324490804TRLO1 XLON 738 108.50 13:57:59 00324490806TRLO1 XLON 900 108.50 13:57:59 00324490805TRLO1 XLON 1518 108.00 13:57:59 00324490807TRLO1 XLON 2482 108.00 14:05:26 00324491203TRLO1 XLON 1518 108.00 14:31:51 00324493036TRLO1 XLON 3231 108.00 14:31:51 00324493034TRLO1 XLON 769 108.00 14:31:51 00324493035TRLO1 XLON 946 108.00 14:42:19 00324493702TRLO1 XLON 794 108.00 14:53:15 00324494385TRLO1 XLON 1590 108.00 14:53:15 00324494384TRLO1 XLON 3054 108.00 14:53:15 00324494382TRLO1 XLON 818 108.00 14:53:15 00324494383TRLO1 XLON 2340 107.50 14:53:15 00324494386TRLO1 XLON 808 107.50 14:53:51 00324494423TRLO1 XLON 600 107.50 14:53:51 00324494422TRLO1 XLON 813 107.50 14:54:28 00324494449TRLO1 XLON

