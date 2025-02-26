Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.02.25
09:59 Uhr
1,240 Euro
-0,030
-2,36 %
Dow Jones News
26.02.2025 19:15 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Feb-2025 / 17:39 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
26 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               26 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      157,633 
Highest price paid per share:         109.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.5971p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,963,519 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,963,519) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.5971p                    157,633

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
2265              105.50          09:20:08         00324506239TRLO1     XLON 
261              107.50          09:21:12         00324506276TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.50          09:21:35         00324506290TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.50          09:21:52         00324506317TRLO1     XLON 
1100              108.00          09:22:23         00324506339TRLO1     XLON 
1100              108.00          09:22:23         00324506340TRLO1     XLON 
1100              108.00          09:22:23         00324506341TRLO1     XLON 
1100              108.00          09:22:23         00324506345TRLO1     XLON 
1100              108.00          09:22:23         00324506346TRLO1     XLON 
2265              108.00          09:22:23         00324506347TRLO1     XLON 
4907              108.00          09:25:24         00324506570TRLO1     XLON 
769              108.50          09:47:00         00324507497TRLO1     XLON 
782              108.00          09:51:28         00324507687TRLO1     XLON 
769              108.00          09:57:10         00324507957TRLO1     XLON 
769              108.00          10:03:11         00324508154TRLO1     XLON 
201              108.00          10:04:34         00324508182TRLO1     XLON 
305              108.00          10:04:34         00324508183TRLO1     XLON 
440              108.00          10:04:34         00324508184TRLO1     XLON 
46               108.00          10:04:34         00324508185TRLO1     XLON 
803              108.50          10:04:34         00324508186TRLO1     XLON 
809              108.50          10:04:34         00324508187TRLO1     XLON 
1644              108.50          10:04:34         00324508188TRLO1     XLON 
112              108.50          10:04:34         00324508189TRLO1     XLON 
755              108.00          10:19:22         00324508852TRLO1     XLON 
100              108.50          10:40:07         00324509560TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.50          10:51:55         00324510012TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          10:55:13         00324510148TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          10:59:02         00324510297TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.50          11:07:21         00324510666TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          11:10:24         00324510785TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          12:19:49         00324512938TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          12:23:26         00324513031TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          12:26:40         00324513118TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          12:34:58         00324513398TRLO1     XLON 
50000             108.50          12:45:17         00324513699TRLO1     XLON 
2278              108.50          12:46:01         00324513714TRLO1     XLON 
22               108.50          12:46:01         00324513715TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          12:46:38         00324513764TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          13:00:46         00324514298TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          13:16:03         00324514908TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          14:10:01         00324516629TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          14:16:34         00324516868TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          14:25:14         00324517340TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          14:31:55         00324518120TRLO1     XLON 
2297              108.00          14:38:17         00324518654TRLO1     XLON 
766              108.00          14:38:17         00324518655TRLO1     XLON 
1531              108.00          14:38:17         00324518656TRLO1     XLON 
766              108.00          14:38:17         00324518657TRLO1     XLON 
1591              108.00          14:44:39         00324519024TRLO1     XLON 
1545              108.00          14:44:39         00324519025TRLO1     XLON 
2827              108.00          14:44:39         00324519026TRLO1     XLON 
960              108.00          14:44:39         00324519027TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          14:47:28         00324519179TRLO1     XLON 
4865              109.00          14:55:40         00324520070TRLO1     XLON 
297              109.00          14:55:40         00324520071TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          14:55:40         00324520072TRLO1     XLON 
3839              109.00          14:55:51         00324520078TRLO1     XLON 
701              109.00          14:56:35         00324520156TRLO1     XLON 
790              109.00          14:56:35         00324520157TRLO1     XLON 
759              109.00          14:56:35         00324520158TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          14:56:48         00324520178TRLO1     XLON 
1086              109.00          15:17:37         00324521458TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.00          15:18:45         00324521579TRLO1     XLON 
4400              109.00          15:29:02         00324522234TRLO1     XLON 
118              109.00          15:29:02         00324522235TRLO1     XLON 
118              109.00          15:29:02         00324522236TRLO1     XLON 
1391              108.50          15:29:16         00324522248TRLO1     XLON 
1722              108.50          15:34:27         00324522470TRLO1     XLON 
1933              108.50          16:08:14         00324524448TRLO1     XLON 
1481              109.00          16:11:03         00324524618TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2025 12:40 ET (17:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
