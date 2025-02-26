Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 26-Feb-2025 / 17:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 26 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 26 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 157,633 Highest price paid per share: 109.50p Lowest price paid per share: 105.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.5971p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,963,519 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,963,519) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.5971p 157,633

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 2265 105.50 09:20:08 00324506239TRLO1 XLON 261 107.50 09:21:12 00324506276TRLO1 XLON 200 107.50 09:21:35 00324506290TRLO1 XLON 200 107.50 09:21:52 00324506317TRLO1 XLON 1100 108.00 09:22:23 00324506339TRLO1 XLON 1100 108.00 09:22:23 00324506340TRLO1 XLON 1100 108.00 09:22:23 00324506341TRLO1 XLON 1100 108.00 09:22:23 00324506345TRLO1 XLON 1100 108.00 09:22:23 00324506346TRLO1 XLON 2265 108.00 09:22:23 00324506347TRLO1 XLON 4907 108.00 09:25:24 00324506570TRLO1 XLON 769 108.50 09:47:00 00324507497TRLO1 XLON 782 108.00 09:51:28 00324507687TRLO1 XLON 769 108.00 09:57:10 00324507957TRLO1 XLON 769 108.00 10:03:11 00324508154TRLO1 XLON 201 108.00 10:04:34 00324508182TRLO1 XLON 305 108.00 10:04:34 00324508183TRLO1 XLON 440 108.00 10:04:34 00324508184TRLO1 XLON 46 108.00 10:04:34 00324508185TRLO1 XLON 803 108.50 10:04:34 00324508186TRLO1 XLON 809 108.50 10:04:34 00324508187TRLO1 XLON 1644 108.50 10:04:34 00324508188TRLO1 XLON 112 108.50 10:04:34 00324508189TRLO1 XLON 755 108.00 10:19:22 00324508852TRLO1 XLON 100 108.50 10:40:07 00324509560TRLO1 XLON 300 108.50 10:51:55 00324510012TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 10:55:13 00324510148TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 10:59:02 00324510297TRLO1 XLON 300 108.50 11:07:21 00324510666TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 11:10:24 00324510785TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 12:19:49 00324512938TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 12:23:26 00324513031TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 12:26:40 00324513118TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 12:34:58 00324513398TRLO1 XLON 50000 108.50 12:45:17 00324513699TRLO1 XLON 2278 108.50 12:46:01 00324513714TRLO1 XLON 22 108.50 12:46:01 00324513715TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 12:46:38 00324513764TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 13:00:46 00324514298TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 13:16:03 00324514908TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 14:10:01 00324516629TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 14:16:34 00324516868TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 14:25:14 00324517340TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 14:31:55 00324518120TRLO1 XLON 2297 108.00 14:38:17 00324518654TRLO1 XLON 766 108.00 14:38:17 00324518655TRLO1 XLON 1531 108.00 14:38:17 00324518656TRLO1 XLON 766 108.00 14:38:17 00324518657TRLO1 XLON 1591 108.00 14:44:39 00324519024TRLO1 XLON 1545 108.00 14:44:39 00324519025TRLO1 XLON 2827 108.00 14:44:39 00324519026TRLO1 XLON 960 108.00 14:44:39 00324519027TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 14:47:28 00324519179TRLO1 XLON 4865 109.00 14:55:40 00324520070TRLO1 XLON 297 109.00 14:55:40 00324520071TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 14:55:40 00324520072TRLO1 XLON 3839 109.00 14:55:51 00324520078TRLO1 XLON 701 109.00 14:56:35 00324520156TRLO1 XLON 790 109.00 14:56:35 00324520157TRLO1 XLON 759 109.00 14:56:35 00324520158TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 14:56:48 00324520178TRLO1 XLON 1086 109.00 15:17:37 00324521458TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 15:18:45 00324521579TRLO1 XLON 4400 109.00 15:29:02 00324522234TRLO1 XLON 118 109.00 15:29:02 00324522235TRLO1 XLON 118 109.00 15:29:02 00324522236TRLO1 XLON 1391 108.50 15:29:16 00324522248TRLO1 XLON 1722 108.50 15:34:27 00324522470TRLO1 XLON 1933 108.50 16:08:14 00324524448TRLO1 XLON 1481 109.00 16:11:03 00324524618TRLO1 XLON

1700 109.00 16:11:03 00324524619TRLO1 XLON 809 109.00 16:11:03 00324524620TRLO1 XLON 682 109.00 16:11:03 00324524621TRLO1 XLON 797 109.00 16:11:03 00324524622TRLO1 XLON 700 109.00 16:11:03 00324524623TRLO1 XLON 1700 109.00 16:11:03 00324524624TRLO1 XLON 1700 109.00 16:11:03 00324524627TRLO1 XLON 912 109.00 16:11:03 00324524628TRLO1 XLON 3556 109.00 16:11:05 00324524637TRLO1 XLON 750 109.50 16:11:10 00324524643TRLO1 XLON 792 109.50 16:11:10 00324524644TRLO1 XLON 3331 109.50 16:11:10 00324524645TRLO1 XLON 101 109.50 16:11:10 00324524646TRLO1 XLON 2870 109.50 16:11:10 00324524647TRLO1 XLON 543 109.50 16:11:10 00324524648TRLO1 XLON 738 109.50 16:11:10 00324524649TRLO1 XLON 4843 109.00 16:11:10 00324524650TRLO1 XLON 723 109.50 16:11:10 00324524651TRLO1 XLON 786 109.50 16:11:10 00324524652TRLO1 XLON 93 109.50 16:11:10 00324524653TRLO1 XLON 2870 109.50 16:11:10 00324524654TRLO1 XLON 452 109.50 16:11:10 00324524655TRLO1 XLON 10000 109.00 16:11:37 00324524678TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

