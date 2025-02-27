Cairn Homes Plc: Results for the Year Ended 31 -5

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 27-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 Delivered ROE1 of 15.1% Dublin / London, 27 February 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", the "Company" or the "Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) today announces its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Company delivered a very strong financial and operating performance in 2024, delivering significant growth and a ROE1 of 15.1% against the backdrop of continuing favourable market conditions. Cairn remains on track for another year of growth in volumes, revenue and profitability in 2025. Financial Highlights 2024 2023 Movement Revenue (EURm) 859.9 666.8 +29% Gross margin (%) 21.7% 22.1% -40bps Operating profit (EURm) 150.0 113.4 +32% Operating margin (%) 17.4% 17.0% +40bps Basic EPS (cent)2 17.9c 12.7c +41% Dividend per share (DPS) (cent)3 8.2c 6.3c +30% Total equity (EURm) 758.2 757.2 +EUR1.0m ROE1 (%) 15.1% 11.3% +380bps Net debt (EURm) 154.4 148.3 +EUR6.1m Operating cash flow (EURm) 134.7 107.0 +26% Sales Highlights4 As at 26 February 2025 As at 28 February 2024 Movement Closed & forward order book (units) 2,593 2,473 +5% Closed & forward order book (value net of VAT) EUR989m EUR946m +5% Closed & forward average selling price (net of VAT) EUR382k EUR383k -EUR1k

Key Financial Highlights

-- Generated revenues of EUR859.9 million, a 29% increase on 2023 (EUR666.8 million) from 2,241 units5 (2023:1,741 units).

-- Our average selling price (net of VAT) during the period was EUR383,000 (2023: EUR389,000)6. This competitiveprice point has been achieved by driving significant efficiency and innovation as we continue to deliver value formoney for our customers.

-- Gross profit of EUR187.0 million (2023: EUR147.6 million), resulting in a gross margin of 21.7% (2023:22.1%).

-- Operating costs of 4.3% of revenue (2023: 5.1%) as we continue to drive productivity in our scaledoperating platform.

-- Basic EPS increased by 41% to 17.9 cent (2023: 12.7 cent).

-- Returned EUR115.3 million to shareholders through our share buyback programmes and our progressive dividendpolicy.

-- DPS3 increased by 30% to 8.2 cent (2023: 6.3 cent), including proposed final dividend of 4.4 cent(subject to shareholder approval at our AGM on 8 May 2025) representing a payout ratio7 of approximately 46%.

-- Generated EUR134.7 million in operating cash flow, a 26% increase on the EUR107.0 million generated in 2023.

-- Invested EUR99.5 million (2023: EUR57.9 million) on strategic land acquisitions, underpinning our futuregrowth.

-- Net debt of EUR154.4 million (2023: EUR148.3 million).

-- In February 2025, the Company successfully completed a refinancing of its sustainability linked syndicatefacility with Allied Irish Banks plc, Bank of Ireland and Home Building Finance Ireland, increasing it by EUR75million to EUR402.5 million and extending the duration to June 2029 with an option to extend a further year. TheCompany now has access to EUR460 million of facilities to support the continued growth into the medium term.

Key Operational and Sustainability Highlights

-- Significantly invested in our construction activities with over 4,100 new homes commencements (2023:2,162), including 10 new large-scale developments. This will see us significantly increase our constructionwork-in-progress (WIP) spend in 2025.

-- Continued focus on driving efficiencies in our construction activities from our scale, innovation anddigital construction agenda resulted in build cost inflation of less than 2%.

-- Our closed and forward order book has increased to 2,593 new homes with a net sales value of EUR989million. This compares to a closed and forward order book value of EUR946 million and 2,473 new homes at this timelast year.

-- Entered into a number of forward fund transactions8 which will see us deliver c.2,150 social andaffordable homes over a multi-year period. We are progressing a number of other forward fund transactions which weexpect to enter into in H2 2025.

-- Continued our commitment to be a leader in sustainable construction with 72% of our 2024 commencements onBiodiversity Net Gain sites.

-- With over 2,000 new homes commenced, we continue to achieve significant momentum at our flagship SevenMills development with over 3,500 people expected to be living in this new town by the end of 2025.

-- Won the prestigious Green Transformation Award at the Green Awards 2025 recognising our role as Ireland'sfirst developer to build new homes to the Passive House standard at scale. We will have commenced 2,750-3,000 newhomes to Passive House standard by the end of 2025.

-- Ranked in Time Magazine's Top 100 global companies (Top Three in Ireland) for 'World's Best Companies inSustainable Growth 2025', which identifies companies globally that have demonstrated both outstanding financial andenvironmental performance.

Macroeconomic and Housing Backdrop

-- Ireland remains one of the strongest performing economies in the EU with modified domestic demandforecast to increase from 3.9% to 4.1% in 2025 (source: ESRI). It continues to benefit from a more normalisedinflation environment (1.4% in December 2024), record and near full employment, strong consumer spending and agrowing population.

-- The Programme of the newly elected Government has outlined various supportive measures includingextending Help to Buy and First Homes Schemes for first time buyers ("FTB") to 2030.

-- The Government is also seeking to reform infrastructure, delivery and planning to support theacceleration of housing delivery to over 300,000 new homes by 2030. Annual completion targets have significantlyincreased with a target of averaging 50,000 new homes per annum announced in November 2024, increasing to 60,000 by2030. This includes building an average of over 12,000 new social homes per annum.

-- Mortgage market conditions remain positive. FTB mortgage drawdowns for new homes in 2024 were at EUR3.1billion, an increase of over 13% in volume and 15% in value compared to 2023 (source: BPFI). Green mortgages arealso available for A2 rated new Cairn homes at meaningful discounts to equivalent standard fixed rates.

Outlook and Guidance

We expect 2025 to be another strong year as we look to leverage our operational competitive advantages into the medium term. Reflecting the positive business environment the Company will continue to expand our investment in our construction activities this year whilst distributing surplus cash flow and capital to shareholders.

The Company is providing guidance for FY25 as follows:

-- Revenue growth in excess of 10%;

-- Operating profit of c.EUR160 million; and

-- ROE1 of c.15.5%.

Commenting on the results, Michael Stanley, CEO, said:

"We took a material step, right across our business, in operational performance and volume delivery in 2024. We also made significant progress in our financial performance based on a foundation of continuous and substantial investment in the delivery of new homes for private buyers and for the State. We will continue to be relentless in driving efficiencies through scale, innovation, digital and sustainable construction to deliver new homes at pace, scale and value for money. We look forward to another strong year of growth in housing output.

The newly elected Government has put new home delivery front and centre in its Programme for Government. While policy makers give due consideration to the strategic challenges surrounding housing delivery in the medium term, there are numerous quick wins that can deliver substantially more homes in the short term. This is the time for the Government to be brave and I have confidence that we and the broader industry will respond in kind".

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE STATEMENT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Group delivered another excellent trading year in 2024 with 2,241 units5 (2023: 1,741 units). Revenues were EUR859.9 million, a 29% increase on the EUR666.8 million delivered in 2023. Of this, EUR838.5 million came from residential closed sales (2023: EUR649.9 million), while other sales including the sale of development sites contributed EUR21.4 million (2023: EUR16.9 million).

Gross profit for the year was EUR187.0 million (2023: EUR147.6 million), resulting in a gross margin of 21.7% (2023: 22.1%). The reduction in gross margin was primarily due to the product mix and a significant increase in the delivery of competitively priced affordable homes for State supported counterparties. The Group continues to mitigate the effects of build cost inflation by focusing on our procurement strategy, driving further efficiencies in our construction activities from our scale, innovation and digital construction agenda.

Operating profit for the year was EUR150.0 million, a 32% increase from the EUR113.4 million operating profit achieved in 2023, resulting in an operating margin of 17.4% (2023: 17.0%). Operating expenses were EUR37.0 million (2023: EUR34.2 million), reflecting the investment we are making in our people, systems and processes to support and underpin our continued growth.

Finance costs for the year were EUR15.1 million (2023: EUR14.1 million). In delivering a 29% increase in revenue, there was an increase in our working capital investment throughout the year, leading to higher average drawings on our committed debt facilities.

Profit after tax was EUR114.6 million (2023: EUR85.4 million), equating to basic earnings per share of 17.9 cent (2023: 12.7 cent).

As at 31 December 2024, the Company had inventories totalling EUR862.1 million, down from EUR943.4 million as at 31 December 2023. This included EUR615.7 million in land held for development (31 December 2023: EUR609.2 million), and construction work-in-progress (WIP) of EUR246.4 million (31 December 2023: EUR334.3 million).

The increase in land held for development followed the release of land costs from the 2,241 units5 in 2024, totalling EUR93.0 million, offset by strategic land acquisitions during the year totalling EUR99.5 million. The EUR87.9 million decrease in WIP was primarily due to the release of costs associated with the sale of 2,241 units5, totalling EUR572.2 million, offset by an investment of EUR484.3 million in WIP during the year.

The Group generated operating cash flow of EUR134.7 million in the year (2023: EUR107.0 million), after spending EUR99.5 million (2023: EUR57.9 million) on strategic land acquisitions.

As at 31 December 2024, the Group had debt facilities of EUR385.0 million. During the year ended 31 December 2024, Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) joined the Group's existing syndicate of lenders, resulting in the sustainability linked facility increasing by EUR50.0 million from EUR277.5 million to EUR327.5 million. There was no change to the existing terms of the syndicate facility. The balance of EUR57.5 million in our total debt facilities relate to a private placement of loan notes with Pricoa Private Capital, maturing in July 2025 (EUR15.0 million) and July 2026 (balance of EUR42.5 million). During the year, a EUR15.0 million loan note matured and was repaid. In February 2025, the Company successfully completed a refinancing of its sustainability linked syndicate facility with Allied Irish Banks plc, Bank of Ireland and HBFI, increasing it by EUR75 million to EUR402.5 million and extending the duration to June 2029 with an option to extend a further year.

As at 31 December 2024, the Company had available liquidity, including cash and undrawn facilities, of EUR229.6 million, compared to EUR200.6 million as at 31 December 2023. Net debt of EUR154.4 million was slightly above net debt of EUR148.3 million as at 31 December 2023.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of 4.4 cent per ordinary share, which, combined with the interim dividend of 3.8 cent per ordinary share, results in a total dividend of 8.2 cent per ordinary share for the year (2023: 6.3 cent per share). The proposed final dividend of 4.4 cent per ordinary share will be paid on 16 May 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the Company's register at 5:00 p.m. on 25 April 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025.

Additionally during 2024, the Company spent EUR70.6 million in share buyback programmes, acquiring 39.5 million shares at an average share price of EUR1.79. All repurchased shares have been cancelled. Between 2 January 2025 and 9 January 2025, the Company completed the remaining part of the 2024 share buyback programme purchasing 0.8 million shares at a cost of EUR1.8 million, all of which were subsequently cancelled.

In accordance with S1548 of the Companies Act 2014, KPMG's tenure as the statutory auditor for a public interest entity will reach its maximum duration at the end of the 2024 reporting cycle. Consequently, KPMG will relinquish its role as the auditor of the Company following the completion of the audit for the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2024.

The Company previously announced that the Board has approved the proposed appointment of Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2025 following the conclusion of a competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit & Risk Committee. This appointment is subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 8 May 2025.

VERY STRONG DEMAND ACROSS ALL BUYER PROFILES DRIVING INCREASED SALES

Market conditions remain very attractive with strong demand for our energy-efficient new homes across all buyer profiles. In 2024, the Company delivered 2,241 units5 at an average selling price (ASP) of EUR383,000 (2023: 1,741 units at an ASP of EUR389,000)6. The decrease in ASP was driven by product mix including a significant step-up in the delivery of competitively priced social and affordable homes for our State partners.

Our closed and forward order book has increased to 2,593 new homes with a net sales value of EUR989 million. This compares to a closed and forward order book value of EUR946 million and 2,473 new homes at this time last year.

State supports for our customers, a favourable mortgage market and the limited supply of competitively priced and well-located new starter homes is continuing to drive positive momentum. Enquiry lists across all of our active selling sites remain at historic highs. In 2024, we had a number of successful starter home launches nationwide including at our landmark development in Seven Mills (Clonburris, Dublin 22), Graydon (Newcastle, Co. Dublin), Sorrel Wood (Blessington, Co. Wicklow) and our first developments in Kilkenny (Nyne Park) and Cork (Bayly). The demand from private purchasers, across all price points, remains exceptionally strong and has continued into the early months of 2025. The Company will meaningfully increase sales to our core FTB market over a multi-year period. In H1 2025 we have 11 new private launches planned, including our first Croí Cónaithe approved apartment development for owner occupiers.

Cairn continues to deliver homes at pace, scale and value for money for our partners across a number of State supported counterparties, including Affordable Housing Bodies (AHBs), Local Authorities and the Land Development Agency (LDA). In 2024, we delivered homes under forward purchase transactions and also closed a number of forward fund transactions8 with State supported counterparties. Forward fund transactions are enabling Cairn to materially increase our supply of social & affordable homes at competitive prices to our State supported counterparties and we are progressing a number of additional forward fund transactions which we expect to complete in H2 2025.

The demand from Government as a stakeholder in new homes is expected to remain strong in the coming years as the State continues to increase its ownership of permanent Irish housing stock, which remains relatively low at approximately 10% compared to some of our European peers at over 20% (source: OECD). The Government is targeting the delivery of more than 300,000 new homes by the end of 2030, including an average of 15,000 starter homes and 12,000 social homes per year (source: 2025 Programme for Government).

ACCELERATING INVESTMENT IN OUR CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

Cairn continues to invest in the capacity and capability of our business, driving growth and further leveraging our scaled operating platform. This sustained investment underpins the Company's growth trajectory.

In 2024, Cairn significantly invested in our construction activities with over 4,100 new homes commencements (2023: 2,162), including 10 new large-scale developments. This will see us significantly increase our construction work-in-progress (WIP) spend in 2025. Construction began in sites including Shankill (Co Dublin), Santry (Dublin 9), Donabate (Co. Dublin), Charlestown (Dublin 11), Navan (Co. Meath), Leixlip (Co. Kildare), Saggart (Co. Dublin), Athy (Kildare) and Rahoon (Galway). We also commenced new phases of housing and scaled apartment developments across a number of our existing developments including Bayly (Co. Cork), Newcastle (Co. Dublin), Parkside (Dublin 13) and a number of new phases at our Seven Mills development (Dublin 22).

Cairn invested significantly in WIP throughout 2024 with our highest ever total spend of EUR484.3 million (2023: EUR439.9 million). Our closing WIP balance of EUR246.4 million (2023: EUR334.3 million) reflects the impact of the forward fund transactions where WIP was released when we entered the forward funding transactions.

LANDBANK EVOLUTION AND CONTINUED PLANNING PROGRESS UNDERPINS FUTURE DELIVERY PIPELINE

In 2024, we evolved our land acquisition strategy to include subject to planning deals, options and potential joint ventures. These structures provide strategic optionality, allow us to leverage our operating platform, and are an efficient way to acquire land. Cairn spent EUR99.5 million on land acquisitions (2023: EUR57.9 million) in 2024, including buying a large strategic low density development site in Donabate (Co. Dublin) with full planning permission, adding to our established low cost landbank. Our 38 site low-cost landbank now includes 14 high-density apartment sites (c. 4,450 units at an average historic site cost of c.EUR64k per unit) and 24 low-density housing sites (c. 11,700 units at an average historic site cost of c. EUR28k per unit).

Cairn continued to make progress in planning during 2024, underpinning our future delivery pipeline. The Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) planning process is functioning well with Local Authority decisions that are challenged to An Bord Pleanála (ABP) being upheld in 87% of cases. Public confidence in the LRD process continues to improve, with a significant reduction in judicial reviews being taken by third parties against positive decisions by ABP.

During 2024, the Irish Government adopted new planning legislation (Planning and Development Act 2024) and completed the National Planning Framework review. Transitional arrangements will be critical to ensure new housing delivery is not adversely impacted in the period between the expiry and adoption of new County and Local Area Plans, which dictate land zoning at a local level. The transition period for the implementation of both is expected to take up to 24 months. This interim period, before new legislation is fully implemented, is expected to create some uncertainty.

During 2024, we obtained seven new grants of planning permission comprising nearly 1,300 new homes (2023: nine new grants comprising over 2,350 new homes) through a combination of applications made under the traditional Section 34 planning route (a number of which were located within Strategic Development Zones) and under the LRD planning process. Approximately 70% of our c.16,150 unit landbank has effective full planning permission, underpinning our future growth.

SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY AND INNOVATION IN OUR OPERATING PLATFORM

Our supply chain strategy leverages our scaled operating platform including our planning capability, established supply chain partnerships, delivery platform, procurement and people. Our strategy is centred on securing, supplementing and where necessary, substituting across our supply chain. As one of the industry's largest procurers of labour and materials, the Company has a current committed procurement order book of in excess of EUR900 million on active sites. Our top 20 subcontractors account for 69% of all procurement since IPO (an average of c.EUR70 million each), working across an average of 22 developments each. We are over 75% procured across all current live sites for 2025.

Our proactive approach to engaging with our supply chain partners through our group procurement function along with the security of multi-year, multi-project contracts awarded has enabled us to manage and mitigate inflationary pressures. We currently expect total build cost inflation (BCI) for FY25 to be c.2%.

Cairn is at the forefront in industry innovation. Key areas of progress and achievements in 2024 include:

-- established the Cairn Innovation Test Centre in our Seven Mills development. This centralises innovationtests and acts as a research and development (R&D) centre where employees, subcontractors and suppliers collaborateon innovation projects. Over 15 separate initiatives are being tested simultaneously, with industry visits arrangedfor Local Authorities, insurance bodies, customers and internal teams;

-- launched the Cairn Drone Deploy Platform which provides detailed 3D mapping of all of our projects. Thisplatform has significantly improved how we manage soil movements, groundworks and record site progress;

-- developed new housing typologies including a modern townhouse as an alternative design to the standardCairn duplex typology. This new design, which is included in some of our 2024 planning applications, drivesoperational efficiencies whilst delivering an excellent product for our customers; and

-- launched the Cairn Technical Design Library to the wider business through a series of functionalpresentations and training. This library is a shared project design guide that refines the approach tostandardisation which continuously allows us to increase productivity and enhance standardisation. We havepresented the library at multiple industry events and to key stakeholders with the platform being seen as the mostadvanced in the industry.

SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA

Our sustainability agenda is integrated into our scaled operating platform and is central to our ambitious growth strategy. Our sustainability strategy is embedded into every aspect of our business and underpins our commitment to scope 1, 2 and 3 decarbonisation targets, biodiversity, sustainable building practices, health & safety and quality. Key areas of progress and achievements in 2024 include:

-- won the prestigious Green Transformation Award at the Green Awards 2025 recognising our role as Ireland'sfirst developer to build new homes to the Passive House standard at scale. We have commenced more than 1,750apartments to Passive House standard which will increase to 2,750-3,000 units by the end of 2025. We also commencedconstruction of our first low-density homes to Passive House standard;

-- released our Climate Transition Plan and Passive House Position Paper, continuing our commitment to be aleader in sustainable construction;

-- ranked in the Top 100 global companies in Time Magazine's 'World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth2025', which identifies companies globally that have demonstrated both outstanding financial and environmentalperformance;

-- launched the Cairn Apprenticeship Programme which is focused on enhancing the long-term health andviability of the construction sector in Ireland;

-- delivered our first EU Taxonomy aligned development;

-- 72% of our 2024 commencements were on Biodiversity Net Gain sites; and

-- submitted our Net Zero Science-based Target to the SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) for approval;

BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES

During 2024, the Board went through a number of changes as the Company approached its nine-year anniversary of its initial public offering (IPO).

-- On 25 January 2024, Alan McIntosh stepped down from his role as Non-Executive Director.

-- On 10 April 2024, Richard Ball succeeded Shane Doherty as Chief Financial Officer and was appointed as anExecutive Director at the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2024.

-- On 29 August 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Bernard Byrne as an independent Non-ExecutiveDirector and Chair-Designate, effective 1 January 2025. Bernard will succeed current Chair, John Reynolds, who willretire at the end of April 2025, having served as Non-Executive Chair since Cairn's IPO in 2015.

-- On 21 November 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Orla O'Connor as an independentNon-Executive Director, effective 1 January 2025. Following her appointment to the Board, Orla became a member ofthe Audit & Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

-- On 31 December 2024, Gary Britton stepped down from the Board, having served as a Non-Executive Directorsince IPO.

The following Board Committee changes also took place during 2024:

-- Giles Davies assumed the role of Non-Executive Director with responsibility for Sustainability andEnvironmental Impact;

-- Linda Hickey was appointed as the Senior Independent Director (succeeding Giles Davies);

-- Julie Sinnamon replaced Giles Davies as Chair of the Nomination Committee; and

-- Orla O'Gorman replaced Gary Britton as Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee with effect from 1 January2025.

With effect from 1 January 2025, the composition of the Board Committees were as follows:

-- Audit & Risk Committee: Orla O'Gorman (Chair), Linda Hickey, Orla O'Connor and Julie Sinnamon;

-- Nomination Committee: Julie Sinnamon (Chair), Giles Davies and Orla O'Gorman; and

-- Remuneration Committee: Linda Hickey (Chair), Giles Davies and Orla O'Connor.

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2024

2024 2023 Unaudited Audited Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 859,871 666,807 Cost of sales (672,910) (519,189) Gross profit 186,961 147,618 Administrative expenses 4 (36,954) (34,229) Operating profit 150,007 113,389 Finance costs 3 (15,095) (14,118) Share of profit of equity-accounted investee, net of tax (203) 152 Finance income 163 - Profit before taxation 134,872 99,423 Tax charge 6 (20,300) (13,991) Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company 114,572 85,432 Other comprehensive loss Fair value movement on cashflow hedges 124 (331) Cashflow hedges reclassified to profit and loss (455) (80) (331) (411) Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 114,241 85,021 Basic earnings per share 17 17.9 cent 12.7 cent Diluted earnings per share 17 17.8 cent 12.6 cent

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2024

2024 2023 Unaudited Audited Assets Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 7,170 6,120 Right of use assets 13 5,592 5,557 Intangible assets 14 4,423 4,211 Derivatives 15 - 436 Equity-accounted investee 34 237 Trade and other receivables 8 10,788 - 28,007 16,561 Current assets Inventories 7 862,124 943,417 Trade and other receivables 8 141,532 54,057 Current taxation - 312 Cash and cash equivalents 9 27,623 25,553 Derivatives 15 105 - 1,031,384 1,023,339 Total assets 1,059,391 1,039,900 Equity Share capital 10 621 655 Share premium 10 201,894 201,100 Other undenominated capital 222 183 Treasury shares 10 (8,202) (3,196) Share-based payment reserve 14,721 13,588 Cashflow hedge reserve 15 105 436 Retained earnings 548,847 544,396 Total equity 758,208 757,162 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 11 167,054 158,836 Lease liabilities 13 5,191 5,490 Deferred taxation 6 3,090 3,139 175,335 167,465 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 11 14,992 14,992 Lease liabilities 13 1,254 937 Trade and other payables 16 107,453 99,344 Current taxation 2,149 - 125,848 115,273 Total liabilities 301,183 282,738 Total equity and liabilities 1,059,391 1,039,900

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Unaudited Attributable to owners of the Company Share Other Share-Based Cashflow Share Undenomin-ated Treasury Payment Hedge Retained Total Capital Premium Capital Shares Reserve Earnings Reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 As at 1 January 2024 655 201,100 183 (3,196) 13,588 436 544,396 757,162 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - - - 114,572 114,572 Fair value movement on cashflow - - - - - 124 - 124 hedges Cashflow hedges reclassified to - - - - - (455) - (455) profit and loss - - - - - (331) 114,572 114,241 Transactions with owners of the Company Purchase of own shares - share - - - (70,591) - - - (70,591) buybacks (note 10) Cancellation of repurchased (39) - 39 70,591 - - (70,591) - shares Purchase of own shares - held - - - (5,006) - - - (5,006) in trust (note 10) Equity-settled share-based - - - - 6,942 - - 6,942 payments (note 10) Settlement of dividend (619) - - (619) equivalents (note 10) Shares issued on vesting/ exercise of share awards and 5 794 - - - - - 799 options (note 10) Transfer from share-based payment reserve to retained earnings in relation to vesting - - - - (5,190) - 5,190 - /exercise or lapsing of share awards and options (note 10) Dividends paid to shareholders - - - - - - (44,720) (44,720) (note 18) (34) 794 39 (5,006) 1,133 - (110,121) (113,195) As at 31 December 2024 621 201,894 222 (8,202) 14,721 105 548,847 758,208

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31 December 2023

Audited Attributable to owners of the Company Share Other Share-Based Cashflow Share Undenomin-ated Treasury Payment Hedge Retained Total Capital Premium Capital Shares Reserve Earnings Reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 As at 1 January 2023 725 199,616 105 - 11,809 847 538,720 751,822 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - - - 85,432 85,432 Fair value movement on cashflow - - - - - (331) - (331) hedges Cashflow hedges reclassified to - - - - - (80) - (80) profit and loss - - - - - (411) 85,432 85,021 Transactions with owners of the Company Purchase of own shares - share - - - (42,697) - - - (42,697) buybacks (note 10) Cancellation of repurchased (39) - 39 42,697 - - (42,697) - shares Cancellation of founder and (39) - 39 - - - - - deferred shares Purchase of own shares - held in - - - (3,196) - - - (3,196) trust (note 10) Equity-settled share-based - - - - 7,075 - - 7,075 payments (note 10) Settlement of dividend (459) - - (459) equivalents (note 10) Shares issued on vesting/exercise of share awards and options (note 8 1,484 - - - - - 1,492 10) Transfer from share-based payment reserve to retained earnings in relation to vesting/exercise or - - - - (4,837) - 4,837 - lapsing of share awards and options (note 10) Dividends paid to shareholders - - - - - - (41,896) (41,896) (note 18) (70) 1,484 78 (3,196) 1,779 - (79,756) (79,681) As at 31 December 2023 655 201,100 183 (3,196) 13,588 436 544,396 757,162

CAIRN HOMES PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 December 2024

2024 2023 Unaudited Audited EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the year 114,572 85,432 Adjustments for: Share-based payments expense 6,077 5,752 Finance costs 15,095 14,118 Finance income (163) - Depreciation and amortisation 2,728 2,169 Taxation 20,300 13,991 158,609 121,462 Decrease in inventories 83,492 26,456 Increase in trade and other receivables (98,263) (33,610) Increase in trade and other payables 8,700 7,099 Tax paid (17,878) (14,386) Net cash from operating activities 134,660 107,021 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,655) (1,689) Purchases of intangible assets (1,744) (2,401) Net cash used in investing activities (4,399) (4,090) Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of own shares - share buybacks (70,591) (42,697) Proceeds from issue of share capital 799 1,492 Settlement of dividend equivalents (619) (459) Purchase of own shares - held in trust (5,006) (3,196) Dividends paid (44,720) (41,896) Proceeds from loans and borrowings, net of debt issue costs 392,850 317,500 Repayment of loans and borrowings (385,000) (315,000) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,004) (761) Interest and other finance costs paid (14,900) (14,072) Net cash used in financing activities (128,191) (99,089) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents in the year 2,070 3,842 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 25,553 21,711 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 27,623 25,553

CAIRN HOMES PLC

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1. Basis of preparation

Cairn Homes plc ("the Company") is a company domiciled in Ireland. The Company's registered office is 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4. The Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group") are predominantly involved in the development of residential property for sale.

The unaudited consolidated financial information covers the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Group's unaudited consolidated financial information does not include all the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are material to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since 31 December 2023. They should be read in conjunction with the statutory consolidated financial statements of the Group, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS ("EU IFRS") as adopted by the European Union, as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023, and the interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, issued on 07 September 2024. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 have been filed with the Companies Registration Office and are available at www.cairnhomes.com. The audit opinion on those statutory financial statements was unqualified and did not contain any matters to which attention was drawn by way of emphasis. The statutory consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2024 will be published in April 2025 and will be available on www.cairnhomes.com.

The new IFRS standards, amendments to standards or interpretations that are effective for the first time in the financial year ending 31 December 2024 have not had a material impact on the Group's reported profit or net assets in this consolidated financial information.

During the year, the Group entered into a number of forward fund transactions with State-supported counterparties. The forward fund transactions involve the Group delivering new homes under a contractual relationship where land is sold up-front to the State-supported counterparties and the cost of delivering the new homes is paid by the State-supported counterparties to the Group on a phased basis. The accounting treatment for revenue is assessed based on the specific terms of the contractual arrangements for each transaction. This resulted in the adoption of a new revenue recognition method in accordance with IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Judgment was applied in considering whether the delivery of land and residential units under these arrangements formed a single performance obligation or separate performance obligations. Based on the facts and circumstances it was determined that for these transactions the delivery of land and residential units formed a single performance obligation to be delivered over time. Revenue relating to these transactions is recognised over time on a cost completion basis. This is measured by the proportion of total costs incurred at the reporting date relative to the estimated total costs of the contract using an independent third-party valuation of the work performed. These contracts may give rise to contract assets and/ or contract liabilities. Contract assets are calculated as the amount by which the cumulative value of revenue earned on certain long-term contracts exceeds the amounts invoiced to the customer or consists of revenue earned on forward fund transactions with State-supported counterparties where the timing of receipt of consideration is conditioned on something other than the passage of time. Conversely, contract liabilities represent the amount by which the cumulative amounts invoiced for stage payments on certain long-term contracts exceed the revenue recognised.

