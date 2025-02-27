Scout24's share price experienced a notable decline on Thursday's XETRA trading session, falling 2.2% to €92.35 by midday. The stock touched an intraday low of €91.25, despite opening at €92.00. This drop comes even as the company remains in a strong position compared to its 52-week low of €64.45 from April 2024, representing a remarkable 30% increase over the year. The current price sits just 4.7% below the 52-week high of €96.65, underscoring the stock's overall positive trajectory. JPMorgan maintains its "Overweight" rating with a target price of €105, noting Scout24's strong year-end performance and outlook that meets market expectations.

Accelerated Growth Planned for 2025

The Immoscout24 online marketplace operator aims to further boost its growth this year after achieving preliminary results showing an 11% revenue increase to €566 million in 2024, hitting the upper end of its forecast range. For 2025, Scout24 projects revenue growth between 12-14%, while expecting to improve its EBITDA margin from ordinary business activities by up to 50 basis points. The company's positive business development stems primarily from continued high demand for memberships in both professional and private segments, along with growing customer numbers, which drove double-digit growth in the fourth quarter and throughout 2024.

