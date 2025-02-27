One Firefly: One Fire?y Supports the Future of STEM with $10,000 Donation to FIRST Robotics Competition South Florida Regional

One Firefly, an award-winning marketing agency that caters to technology professionals in the residential and commercial custom integration markets, is reinforcing its commitment to innovation and community impact by donating $10,000 to the 2025 FIRST Robotics Competition South Florida Regional. This sponsorship underscores the company's dedication to fostering the next generation of STEM leaders and providing opportunities for young minds to engage with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in meaningful ways.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a globally recognized nonprofit that equips students with hands-on experience in robotics, teamwork, and problem-solving. The annual FIRST Robotics Competition brings high school teams nationwide to design, build, and program industrial-sized robots to compete in high-energy challenges. The South Florida Regional event in April 2025 is one of many held nationwide that encourages students to develop critical STEM skills while fostering creativity, leadership, and collaboration.

One Firefly CEO, Ron Callis, has had a long-standing connection with FIRST, dating back to 2012 when he co-founded a robotics team in South Florida after being inspired by a keynote address from FIRST founder Dean Kamen at CEDIA. Reflecting on his experience, Callis shared:

"I've seen firsthand the profound impact of FIRST Robotics on students. This program teaches STEM skills and instills confidence, teamwork, and business acumen. Many students, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, can access opportunities they never imagined possible. At One Firefly, we believe in giving back and investing in the future of our industry. Supporting FIRST Robotics is one way to help shape the next generation of innovators."

The connection between FIRST Robotics and the custom integration industry is particularly relevant, as many students develop skills that translate directly into technology, engineering, and automation careers. Callis noted the increasing need for skilled talent in the custom integration space and emphasized how programs like FIRST can serve as a pipeline for the next generation of industry professionals:

"The custom integration industry faces real challenges regarding labor shortages. Many of these students have the technical aptitude, problem-solving mindset, and hands-on experience that make them ideal candidates for careers in our field. By supporting FIRST, we're not only investing in these students' futures but also in the future of our industry."

For Jessica Telles, Corporate Programs Lead at One Firefly, the sponsorship holds personal significance. A former FIRST Robotics team captain, Telles experienced firsthand how the program opens doors for students. After participating in FIRST, she interned at One Firefly before joining full-time, where she has now been an integral team member for nearly a decade.

"FIRST Robotics shaped my career in ways I never expected," said Telles. "It gave me leadership experience, technical skills, and a network of mentors who supported my growth. Seeing One Firefly support this initiative is incredibly meaningful because I know firsthand how life-changing this program can be for students."

As part of its sponsorship, One Firefly will participate in the South Florida Regional event, engage with students, and explore additional opportunities to support STEM education in the future. The company remains dedicated to fostering innovation, education, and career development within the technology industry.

For more information about the FIRST Robotics Competition South Florida Regional, visit www.firstinspires.org/robotics/frc .

About One Firefly

One Firefly is an award-winning marketing agency specializing in custom-tailored marketing solutions and other growth solutions like recruiting and hiring technology professionals in residential and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2007 to help businesses in the AV and integration industry grow and succeed through effective branding, digital marketing, and web development. A five-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S., One Firefly is proud to have built a reputation for delivering purposeful marketing solutions to the niche audio-visual space. For more information, visit www.onefirefly.com .

