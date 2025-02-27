Julien's Auctions: JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PRESENTS BOLD LUXURY: THE LIMELIGHT EDIT

Featuring Iconic Fashion from Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Cher, Victoria Beckham, Amy Winehouse, Hermes, Chanel, Giambatista Valli & More

A Landmark Sale of Fashion and Hollywood Iconography

Live at The Peninsula Beverly Hills | March 27, 2025

Online Registration & Bidding Opens: February 27, 2025

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions, the industry leader in high-profile luxury and celebrity memorabilia sales, proudly announces Bold Luxury: The Limelight Edit, an exclusive auction featuring some of the most sought-after designer fashion and celebrity-worn pieces. Taking place on March 27, 2025, at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, this premier event will bring together collectors, investors, and fashion aficionados to bid on a meticulously curated selection of rare and historic pieces.

A Defining Moment for Luxury and Celebrity Collectibles

From Marilyn Monroe to Elizabeth Taylor, Cher, and Britney Spears, this extraordinary collection represents the pinnacle of Hollywood glamour and haute couture. Each piece embodies a cultural legacy, offering a rare opportunity to own tangible history.

"Bold Luxury is a celebration of fashion's most iconic moments. These one-of-a-kind artifacts transcend mere clothing-they represent the intersection of style, storytelling, and investment," said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions.

Auction Highlights

14K Gold and Diamond Evening Purse

Art Deco Emerald and Diamond Brooch, Circa 1935

1961 The Misfits Cowboy Boots from the Personal Collection of Dee & Tommy Hilfiger.

Cowboy Boots from the Personal Collection of Dee & Tommy Hilfiger. 1954 Jeans from "River of No Return" from the Personal Collection of Dee & Tommy Hilfiger.

Cher's 2002 Stage-Worn If I Could Turn Back Time Costume by Bob Mackie

Costume by Bob Mackie Britney Spears' 2001 Bob Mackie Jubilee Burlesque Ensemble

Hermès Limited Edition Framboise Matte Alligator Birkin

Paco Rabanne 1999 Spring Haute Couture Dress

Elizabeth Taylor:Marilyn Monroe:Cher & Britney Spears:Luxury Fashion Pieces:

Luxury as an Investment

As the luxury collectibles market grows, designer fashion and celebrity memorabilia gain value. Julien's Bold Luxury series captures this shift, attracting both seasoned and new collectors.

How to Bid

Online Registration & Bidding Open: February 27, 2025

Live Auction: March 27, 2025, The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Bid Online: www.juliensauctions.com

This must-attend event redefines bold luxury, offering a front-row seat to history.

For more information about Julien's Auctions or any additional questions, please contact:

Media Contact

Jenelle Hamilton PR

Jenelle Hamilton

jenelle@jenellehamlton.com

+1 646.421.9139

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhzV06CED_8

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juliens-auctions-presents-bold-luxury-the-limelight-edit-302387396.html