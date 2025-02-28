BASF, the world's largest chemical company, is seeing early success in its ongoing cost optimization initiatives. The DAX-listed firm has achieved permanent cost savings of approximately €1 billion by year-end, exceeding expectations by roughly €200 million. The company's finance director expressed confidence that BASF is well-positioned to realize the targeted annual savings of €2.1 billion by the end of 2026. Notably, about €100 million of these savings stem from the cost-cutting program for the Ludwigshafen site announced in February 2024. Implementation of these measures has thus far incurred one-time costs of around €900 million, representing approximately half of the total calculated expenses. Management indicated that annual savings should increase to €1.5 billion by the end of this year. These successful efficiency measures could provide positive momentum for the stock, which has been under particular scrutiny from investors amid generally tense market conditions.

Financial Outlook and Strategic Realignment

For the current fiscal year, BASF projects an adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) between €8.0 and €8.4 billion, marking a potential increase from the previous year's €7.86 billion. This forecast, while positive, falls at the lower end of analyst expectations. Nearly all business segments are expected to contribute to this earnings growth, with the exception of the Chemicals division, which is anticipated to underperform. As part of a new strategic direction, shareholders will face a significant dividend reduction, with only €2.25 per share to be distributed-approximately one-third less than the previous year's €3.40. This measure is part of a comprehensive restructuring program announced in September 2024, ending the previous pattern of continuously increasing dividends.

