Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Announces Forza's Participation in Bitcoin Horizons Event in Gibraltar and James Van Straten to Deliver Keynote Speech 28-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Announces Forza's Participation in Bitcoin Horizons Event in Gibraltar James Van Straten to Deliver Keynote Speech Gibraltar, 28 February 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is pleased to announce that Forza Gibraltar Limited (Forza!), its wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, will be participating in the Bitcoin Horizons: Global Adoption and Asset Strategy event in Gibraltar on Tuesday 18 March 2025. Forza! was established as a specialised entity dedicated to managing its own Bitcoin and cryptocurrency treasury strategy, with a strong focus on asset allocation and strategic treasury management. As part of its innovative approach, Forza! will integrate Otomato technology into its business model. Otomato's autonomous agents are designed to enhance crypto treasury strategies by automating trade execution, optimising portfolio rebalancing, and improving risk management through real-time market analytics. By leveraging Otomato's automation tools, Forza! aims to bring increased efficiency, scalability, and strategic precision to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency asset management. Otomato Co-Founder and Coinsilium/Forza! Strategic Advisor Clement Hecquet will also be present and participating at the event. This participation aligns with Forza's mission to advocate the adoption of Bitcoin within corporate finance and treasury strategy, providing insights into the growing role of Bitcoin in institutional asset management. The event, organised by StartupGrind Gibraltar, will bring together industry professionals to examine the emerging trend of Bitcoin adoption within corporate treasury strategies and its potential impact on the global financial landscape. As part of the event, Coinsilium Strategic Advisor, James Van Straten, will deliver a keynote speech discussing the evolving role of Bitcoin in corporate finance, asset allocation, and treasury management. James Van Straten, a Senior Bitcoin Analyst at CoinDesk and a recognised expert in Bitcoin and macroeconomic trends, was appointed to provide strategic guidance on Bitcoin treasury management, while also supporting advocacy efforts to further the understanding of Bitcoin's role in global finance. The event will be held at the Borealis Room, Sunborn Yacht Hotel, Gibraltar, featuring discussions on Bitcoin's growing role in institutional finance, treasury strategies, and global asset management. Participants will have the opportunity to gain insights into the increasing adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset by corporations worldwide. Coinsilium is also pleased to announce its intention to live-stream the event via its official X (formerly Twitter) channel, subject to the necessary permissions being granted. Investors who are unable to attend in person are encouraged to follow the event via Coinsilium's X channel (@CoinsiliumGroup), where precise timings and live-streaming details will be announced in advance. For those wishing to attend the event in person, spaces are strictly limited and will be allocated based on registration order. Early sign-up is advised to secure a place. Register now via the official event link here: https://www.startupgrind.com/events/details/ startup-grind-gibraltar-presents-bitcoin-horizons-global-adoption-and-asset-strategy-w-forza/ The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +44 203 179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

