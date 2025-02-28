Hilbert Group AB: Hilbert Group Publishes Year-end Report For 2024

The fourth quarter 2024

(compared to fourth quarter 2023)

Revenues amounted to KSEK 42,191,1 (KSEK 7,628.9)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled KSEK -11,328.4 (KSEK -15,230.6)

Result for the period was KSEK -1,431.6 (KSEK -22,924.2)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK -10,549.9 (KSEK -4,460.6)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.01 (SEK -0.37)

Full year January - December 2024

(compared to full year 2023)

Revenues amounted to KSEK 112,977.5 (KSEK 24,106.4)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled KSEK -45,158.6 (KSEK -42,963.1)

Result for the period was -38,769.3 (KSEK -48,870.4)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK -36,650.7 (KSEK -28,664)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.56 (SEK -0.83)

HILBERT GROUP FINANCIAL REPORTS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Highlights from the CEO's address

Xapo Partnership & Asset Managment

Xapo Byzantine BTC Credit Fund has demonstrated impressive traction, currently yielding 4.02% with 3,250 BTC under management. As we prepare to extend access via Xapo's corporate banking platform to qualified global investors, we

maintain our ambitious 2025 AUM target of USD 2 billion equivalent.

Liberty Road Integration

The Liberty Road Capital integration is progressing exceptionally well, with deal completion expected before Q1 2025 end. This strategic acquisition, managing USD 110M with a 2/20 fee structure, significantly enhances our capabilities and

revenue streams. Historically, the Liberty Road strategies have achieved 10%-20% net per annum with minimal drawdowns in any given month.

COIN360

In December 2024, we launched a revamped beta version of COIN360.com, with significant improvements to user experience and platform capabilities. Our next steps for Q2 2025 include:

Subscription-based services

Advanced customizable features

Community-driven content contributions

With steadily improving KPIs, we remain confident in achieving our 2025

revenue target of USD 10 million.

Launch of A360: The World's First Compliant On-Chain Trading Protocol

One of the most exciting developments at Hilbert is the upcoming launch of A360, a decentralized trading platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWA). Developed in partnership with Galactica and CT.com, A360 will enable fully compliant, onchain spot trading of tokenized real-world equities such as pre-IPO shares of OpenAI, SpaceX and Anthropocene etc,. This initiative strengthens synergies

between:

Hilbert's Asset Management division

COIN360's established digital user base

A360's cutting-edge on-chain trading solutions

Looking Ahead: Strategic Priorities for 2025

As we chart the next phase of Hilbert's journey, my immediate priorities center on three core objectives:

Achieving firm-wide cash flow positivity

Elevating customer experience and engagement

Driving operational efficiency. We will continue to execute our strategy while leveraging our core strengths: Technical & operational excellence A strong brand presence as a NASDAQ-listed crypto firm Deep expertise in both traditional finance and the crypto industry



For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.



Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.



Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-28 11:00 CET.