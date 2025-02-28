Independent Commission Against Corruption: ICAC Chief visits Middle East to foster anti-graft collaborations

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and ABU DHABI, UAE and HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICAC Commissioner Woo Ying-ming has led a delegation to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early this week to foster closer ties in anti-corruption initiatives between Hong Kong and the Middle East region.

Woo, in his capacity of President of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), met with H.E. Mazin Al-Kahmous, President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) of Saudi Arabia and an executive committee member of IAACA. At the bilateral meeting, they discussed details of speeding up the implementation of joint projects and, through the IAACA's global anti-corruption network, further consolidating the anti-graft efforts in the Middle East to elevate the global anti-corruption cause.

In addition, the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption (HKIAAC) had arranged a four-day capacity building training and experience sharing for Nazaha graft fighters. Through simulated law enforcement and arrest exercises, officers of ICAC and Nazaha shared their skills in financial investigation and in using innovative technology.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training programme, Woo said, "Every participant is the frontline defender of justice and integrity in your society. The knowledge and skills gained will not only enhance your professional capabilities, but will also empower you to create a lasting impact at your work. Each case you investigate, each report you prepare and each recommendation your make contributes to a corruption free society and strengthens governance frameworks globally. Our ultimate goal is to build a world free from corruption, where the rule of law prevails,"

The delegation also visited the Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia to learn about the application of an integrated electronic platform to simplify procedures of project contracts, effectively monitor procurement exercises and lower corruption risks, from which the ICAC would benefit when developing its strategy in corruption prevention through digitalization.

Woo continued his duty visit and arrived in the United Arabi Emirates on Tuesday (February 25). He called on the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, where he toured its training facilities and gained insights into its work. He then visited the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) where he was received by the Chairman, H.E. Humaid Obaid Abushibs. At the meeting, Woo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAEAA to deepen anti-corruption cooperation.

The MoU provided a robust framework for future joint efforts. By pooling together the two Authorities' expertise and resources, the ICAC and UAEAA could amplify the impact in the global fight against corruption. The two authorities will embark on joint initiatives, including training courses, as well as conferences and seminars.

This was the eighth MoU signed by the ICAC. Last year the ICAC signed MoUs with the United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime, as well as anti-corruption agencies (ACAs) of six countries (Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia and South Africa).

Woo noted that with the MoUs, the ICAC could enhance connections with those anti-corruption agencies, while each organization could each give full play to its own strengths. Woo added that by gathering anti-corruption experts from around the world, the ICAC had established an exchange platform to further showcase Hong Kong's anti-corruption efforts.

The ICAC delegation also visited local infrastructure projects involving Mainland construction companies, including the Diriyah Gate near Riyadh and the Al Dhafra solar plant. The delegation learnt from local staff their work procedures and difficulties they faced, so as to refine future "Professional Anti-corruption Training in Major Infrastructure Projects for Belt and Road (B&R) Countries" provided by the HKIAAC.

The delegation also paid visits to H.E. Chang Hua, Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Mr Zhao Liang, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Arab Emirates, to update them on Hong Kong's latest anti-corruption work and cooperation with local ACAs. The delegation will return to Hong Kong on Saturday (March 1).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630451/Pic_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630452/Pic_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630453/Pic_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630454/Pic_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630455/Pic_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630456/Pic_6.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icac-chief-visits-middle-east-to-foster-anti-graft-collaborations-302388588.html