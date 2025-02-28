DJ Coinsilium Group Limited:

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: 28-Feb-2025 / 14:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights London, UK, 28 February 2025 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 223,205,900 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The figure of 223,205,900 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Enquiries: Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson (Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock +44 (0) 203 179 5300 Notes to Editor: About Coinsilium Coinsilium is an investor, advisor, and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

