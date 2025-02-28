Anzeige
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015
München
28.02.25
08:00 Uhr
0,049 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Coinsilium Group Limited:

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: 
28-Feb-2025 / 14:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Total Voting Rights 
 
London, UK, 28 February 2025 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, 
Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 223,205,900 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each 
share carrying the right to one vote. 
 
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. 
The figure of 223,205,900 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                    +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman                +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                  www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
(Aquis Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker)         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson (Broker)                      +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock                   +44 (0) 203 179 5300 Notes to Editor: About Coinsilium Coinsilium is an investor, advisor, and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      COIN 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  377610 
EQS News ID:  2093565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093565&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 09:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.