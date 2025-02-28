Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Feb-2025 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 28 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 204,433 Highest price paid per share: 107.50p Lowest price paid per share: 105.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.5097p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,675,642 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,675,642) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 106.5097p 204,433

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 335 105.00 10:35:38 00325136792TRLO1 XLON 3665 105.00 10:48:45 00325137275TRLO1 XLON 40000 106.00 11:59:06 00325140687TRLO1 XLON 2409 106.00 12:18:10 00325141272TRLO1 XLON 803 106.00 12:18:10 00325141273TRLO1 XLON 1333 106.00 12:18:10 00325141274TRLO1 XLON 200 106.50 12:19:41 00325141305TRLO1 XLON 200 106.50 12:20:16 00325141310TRLO1 XLON 200 106.50 12:22:04 00325141345TRLO1 XLON 200 106.50 12:39:19 00325141859TRLO1 XLON 725 106.50 12:39:19 00325141860TRLO1 XLON 779 106.50 12:39:19 00325141861TRLO1 XLON 398 106.00 13:18:03 00325143217TRLO1 XLON 698 106.00 13:18:03 00325143218TRLO1 XLON 1364 106.00 13:18:03 00325143219TRLO1 XLON 820 106.00 13:18:03 00325143220TRLO1 XLON 820 106.00 13:18:03 00325143221TRLO1 XLON 881 106.00 13:18:03 00325143227TRLO1 XLON 4100 106.00 13:18:06 00325143229TRLO1 XLON 4274 106.00 13:19:29 00325143273TRLO1 XLON 1547 106.00 13:20:16 00325143313TRLO1 XLON 2842 106.00 13:20:16 00325143314TRLO1 XLON 1309 106.00 13:25:18 00325143485TRLO1 XLON 1400 106.00 13:25:18 00325143486TRLO1 XLON 1562 106.00 13:25:18 00325143487TRLO1 XLON 854 106.00 13:25:18 00325143488TRLO1 XLON 2410 106.00 13:25:18 00325143489TRLO1 XLON 700 105.50 13:30:35 00325143816TRLO1 XLON 787 105.50 13:30:35 00325143813TRLO1 XLON 1400 105.50 13:30:35 00325143814TRLO1 XLON 1813 105.50 13:30:35 00325143815TRLO1 XLON 109 105.50 13:32:49 00325143867TRLO1 XLON 538 105.50 13:32:49 00325143868TRLO1 XLON 21 106.00 13:35:49 00325143978TRLO1 XLON 805 106.00 13:35:49 00325143979TRLO1 XLON 778 106.00 13:35:49 00325143980TRLO1 XLON 1654 106.00 13:35:49 00325143981TRLO1 XLON 5916 106.00 13:35:49 00325143982TRLO1 XLON 2916 106.00 13:35:49 00325143983TRLO1 XLON 11 106.00 13:35:49 00325143984TRLO1 XLON 1596 106.00 13:35:49 00325143985TRLO1 XLON 1417 106.00 13:35:49 00325143986TRLO1 XLON 500 106.00 13:35:49 00325143987TRLO1 XLON 1365 106.00 13:35:49 00325143988TRLO1 XLON 2426 106.00 13:44:05 00325144211TRLO1 XLON 1999 106.00 13:44:05 00325144212TRLO1 XLON 1203 106.00 13:44:05 00325144213TRLO1 XLON 1102 106.00 13:44:14 00325144221TRLO1 XLON 798 106.00 13:44:14 00325144220TRLO1 XLON 200 106.50 14:41:09 00325147565TRLO1 XLON 400 106.50 14:41:09 00325147566TRLO1 XLON 2009 107.00 14:58:02 00325148394TRLO1 XLON 4017 107.00 15:00:34 00325148532TRLO1 XLON 1991 107.00 15:00:34 00325148529TRLO1 XLON 851 107.00 15:00:34 00325148530TRLO1 XLON 1086 107.00 15:00:34 00325148531TRLO1 XLON 1337 107.00 15:00:36 00325148537TRLO1 XLON 2063 107.00 15:00:36 00325148538TRLO1 XLON 196 107.00 15:00:38 00325148539TRLO1 XLON 1264 107.00 15:01:52 00325148625TRLO1 XLON 172 107.00 15:02:15 00325148634TRLO1 XLON 1188 107.00 15:02:31 00325148640TRLO1 XLON 47 107.00 15:03:40 00325148677TRLO1 XLON 1159 107.00 15:03:40 00325148678TRLO1 XLON 1130 107.00 15:04:40 00325148702TRLO1 XLON 65 107.00 15:04:43 00325148703TRLO1 XLON 1483 107.00 15:04:51 00325148706TRLO1 XLON 692 107.00 15:04:51 00325148708TRLO1 XLON 223 107.00 15:04:51 00325148709TRLO1 XLON 1041 107.00 15:04:51 00325148710TRLO1 XLON

358 107.00 15:04:51 00325148711TRLO1 XLON 163 107.00 15:04:51 00325148707TRLO1 XLON 1002 107.00 15:04:52 00325148715TRLO1 XLON 47 107.00 15:04:52 00325148716TRLO1 XLON 3251 107.00 15:04:52 00325148712TRLO1 XLON 2314 107.00 15:04:52 00325148717TRLO1 XLON 1049 107.00 15:04:52 00325148718TRLO1 XLON 749 107.00 15:04:52 00325148713TRLO1 XLON 2000 107.00 15:04:52 00325148714TRLO1 XLON 2337 107.00 15:04:54 00325148720TRLO1 XLON 2000 107.00 15:04:54 00325148719TRLO1 XLON 1024 107.00 15:04:54 00325148721TRLO1 XLON 976 107.00 15:04:54 00325148722TRLO1 XLON 2337 107.00 15:05:13 00325148732TRLO1 XLON 1024 107.00 15:05:13 00325148733TRLO1 XLON 153 107.00 15:05:13 00325148729TRLO1 XLON 2871 107.00 15:05:13 00325148730TRLO1 XLON 2000 107.00 15:05:13 00325148731TRLO1 XLON 1499 107.00 15:05:25 00325148747TRLO1 XLON 787 107.00 15:05:50 00325148818TRLO1 XLON 501 107.00 15:05:50 00325148817TRLO1 XLON 662 107.50 15:06:59 00325148880TRLO1 XLON 2692 107.50 15:06:59 00325148881TRLO1 XLON 993 107.50 15:06:59 00325148882TRLO1 XLON 1212 107.50 15:06:59 00325148883TRLO1 XLON 161 107.50 15:09:29 00325148977TRLO1 XLON 682 107.50 15:09:29 00325148978TRLO1 XLON 684 107.50 15:11:24 00325149128TRLO1 XLON 159 107.50 15:11:24 00325149129TRLO1 XLON 648 107.50 15:13:17 00325149267TRLO1 XLON 197 107.50 15:13:17 00325149268TRLO1 XLON 519 107.50 15:15:15 00325149387TRLO1 XLON 323 107.50 15:15:15 00325149388TRLO1 XLON 47 107.00 15:16:53 00325149527TRLO1 XLON 190 107.00 15:17:54 00325149572TRLO1 XLON 2339 107.00 15:20:02 00325149674TRLO1 XLON 787 107.00 15:20:02 00325149675TRLO1 XLON 237 107.00 15:20:02 00325149676TRLO1 XLON 4000 107.00 15:20:02 00325149677TRLO1 XLON 2849 107.00 15:20:02 00325149678TRLO1 XLON 936 107.00 15:20:05 00325149682TRLO1 XLON 1638 107.00 15:20:10 00325149690TRLO1 XLON 47 107.00 15:20:10 00325149691TRLO1 XLON 772 107.00 15:20:10 00325149692TRLO1 XLON 215 107.00 15:20:10 00325149689TRLO1 XLON 257 107.00 15:20:43 00325149717TRLO1 XLON 1156 107.00 15:21:52 00325149809TRLO1 XLON 198 107.00 15:24:33 00325149979TRLO1 XLON 849 107.00 15:32:31 00325150414TRLO1 XLON 848 107.00 15:32:31 00325150415TRLO1 XLON 848 107.00 15:32:31 00325150416TRLO1 XLON 848 107.00 15:32:31 00325150417TRLO1 XLON 848 107.00 15:32:31 00325150418TRLO1 XLON 2389 107.00 15:32:31 00325150413TRLO1 XLON 27 107.00 15:32:33 00325150421TRLO1 XLON 1932 107.00 15:37:07 00325150711TRLO1 XLON 1394 107.50 16:00:39 00325152011TRLO1 XLON 3372 107.50 16:00:39 00325152012TRLO1 XLON 1059 107.50 16:00:39 00325152013TRLO1 XLON 1604 107.50 16:00:39 00325152014TRLO1 XLON 1122 107.50 16:00:39 00325152015TRLO1 XLON 1490 107.50 16:00:39 00325152016TRLO1 XLON 518 107.50 16:00:39 00325152017TRLO1 XLON 900 107.50 16:00:39 00325152018TRLO1 XLON 595 107.50 16:00:39 00325152019TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 16:00:59 00325152034TRLO1 XLON 800 107.50 16:01:16 00325152050TRLO1 XLON 400 107.50 16:17:22 00325153303TRLO1 XLON 472 107.50 16:17:22 00325153304TRLO1 XLON 180 107.50 16:17:22 00325153305TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

