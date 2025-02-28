Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
MILLIARDÄR Frank Giustra besitzt 11%: JETZT hat Kult-Mining-Investor Rick Rule Libero bemerkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,250 Euro
-0,030
-2,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2501,53019:00
Dow Jones News
28.02.2025 18:33 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Feb-2025 / 16:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      204,433 
Highest price paid per share:         107.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.5097p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,675,642 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,675,642) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      106.5097p                    204,433

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
335              105.00          10:35:38         00325136792TRLO1     XLON 
3665              105.00          10:48:45         00325137275TRLO1     XLON 
40000             106.00          11:59:06         00325140687TRLO1     XLON 
2409              106.00          12:18:10         00325141272TRLO1     XLON 
803              106.00          12:18:10         00325141273TRLO1     XLON 
1333              106.00          12:18:10         00325141274TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          12:19:41         00325141305TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          12:20:16         00325141310TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          12:22:04         00325141345TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          12:39:19         00325141859TRLO1     XLON 
725              106.50          12:39:19         00325141860TRLO1     XLON 
779              106.50          12:39:19         00325141861TRLO1     XLON 
398              106.00          13:18:03         00325143217TRLO1     XLON 
698              106.00          13:18:03         00325143218TRLO1     XLON 
1364              106.00          13:18:03         00325143219TRLO1     XLON 
820              106.00          13:18:03         00325143220TRLO1     XLON 
820              106.00          13:18:03         00325143221TRLO1     XLON 
881              106.00          13:18:03         00325143227TRLO1     XLON 
4100              106.00          13:18:06         00325143229TRLO1     XLON 
4274              106.00          13:19:29         00325143273TRLO1     XLON 
1547              106.00          13:20:16         00325143313TRLO1     XLON 
2842              106.00          13:20:16         00325143314TRLO1     XLON 
1309              106.00          13:25:18         00325143485TRLO1     XLON 
1400              106.00          13:25:18         00325143486TRLO1     XLON 
1562              106.00          13:25:18         00325143487TRLO1     XLON 
854              106.00          13:25:18         00325143488TRLO1     XLON 
2410              106.00          13:25:18         00325143489TRLO1     XLON 
700              105.50          13:30:35         00325143816TRLO1     XLON 
787              105.50          13:30:35         00325143813TRLO1     XLON 
1400              105.50          13:30:35         00325143814TRLO1     XLON 
1813              105.50          13:30:35         00325143815TRLO1     XLON 
109              105.50          13:32:49         00325143867TRLO1     XLON 
538              105.50          13:32:49         00325143868TRLO1     XLON 
21               106.00          13:35:49         00325143978TRLO1     XLON 
805              106.00          13:35:49         00325143979TRLO1     XLON 
778              106.00          13:35:49         00325143980TRLO1     XLON 
1654              106.00          13:35:49         00325143981TRLO1     XLON 
5916              106.00          13:35:49         00325143982TRLO1     XLON 
2916              106.00          13:35:49         00325143983TRLO1     XLON 
11               106.00          13:35:49         00325143984TRLO1     XLON 
1596              106.00          13:35:49         00325143985TRLO1     XLON 
1417              106.00          13:35:49         00325143986TRLO1     XLON 
500              106.00          13:35:49         00325143987TRLO1     XLON 
1365              106.00          13:35:49         00325143988TRLO1     XLON 
2426              106.00          13:44:05         00325144211TRLO1     XLON 
1999              106.00          13:44:05         00325144212TRLO1     XLON 
1203              106.00          13:44:05         00325144213TRLO1     XLON 
1102              106.00          13:44:14         00325144221TRLO1     XLON 
798              106.00          13:44:14         00325144220TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.50          14:41:09         00325147565TRLO1     XLON 
400              106.50          14:41:09         00325147566TRLO1     XLON 
2009              107.00          14:58:02         00325148394TRLO1     XLON 
4017              107.00          15:00:34         00325148532TRLO1     XLON 
1991              107.00          15:00:34         00325148529TRLO1     XLON 
851              107.00          15:00:34         00325148530TRLO1     XLON 
1086              107.00          15:00:34         00325148531TRLO1     XLON 
1337              107.00          15:00:36         00325148537TRLO1     XLON 
2063              107.00          15:00:36         00325148538TRLO1     XLON 
196              107.00          15:00:38         00325148539TRLO1     XLON 
1264              107.00          15:01:52         00325148625TRLO1     XLON 
172              107.00          15:02:15         00325148634TRLO1     XLON 
1188              107.00          15:02:31         00325148640TRLO1     XLON 
47               107.00          15:03:40         00325148677TRLO1     XLON 
1159              107.00          15:03:40         00325148678TRLO1     XLON 
1130              107.00          15:04:40         00325148702TRLO1     XLON 
65               107.00          15:04:43         00325148703TRLO1     XLON 
1483              107.00          15:04:51         00325148706TRLO1     XLON 
692              107.00          15:04:51         00325148708TRLO1     XLON 
223              107.00          15:04:51         00325148709TRLO1     XLON 
1041              107.00          15:04:51         00325148710TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

358              107.00          15:04:51         00325148711TRLO1     XLON 
163              107.00          15:04:51         00325148707TRLO1     XLON 
1002              107.00          15:04:52         00325148715TRLO1     XLON 
47               107.00          15:04:52         00325148716TRLO1     XLON 
3251              107.00          15:04:52         00325148712TRLO1     XLON 
2314              107.00          15:04:52         00325148717TRLO1     XLON 
1049              107.00          15:04:52         00325148718TRLO1     XLON 
749              107.00          15:04:52         00325148713TRLO1     XLON 
2000              107.00          15:04:52         00325148714TRLO1     XLON 
2337              107.00          15:04:54         00325148720TRLO1     XLON 
2000              107.00          15:04:54         00325148719TRLO1     XLON 
1024              107.00          15:04:54         00325148721TRLO1     XLON 
976              107.00          15:04:54         00325148722TRLO1     XLON 
2337              107.00          15:05:13         00325148732TRLO1     XLON 
1024              107.00          15:05:13         00325148733TRLO1     XLON 
153              107.00          15:05:13         00325148729TRLO1     XLON 
2871              107.00          15:05:13         00325148730TRLO1     XLON 
2000              107.00          15:05:13         00325148731TRLO1     XLON 
1499              107.00          15:05:25         00325148747TRLO1     XLON 
787              107.00          15:05:50         00325148818TRLO1     XLON 
501              107.00          15:05:50         00325148817TRLO1     XLON 
662              107.50          15:06:59         00325148880TRLO1     XLON 
2692              107.50          15:06:59         00325148881TRLO1     XLON 
993              107.50          15:06:59         00325148882TRLO1     XLON 
1212              107.50          15:06:59         00325148883TRLO1     XLON 
161              107.50          15:09:29         00325148977TRLO1     XLON 
682              107.50          15:09:29         00325148978TRLO1     XLON 
684              107.50          15:11:24         00325149128TRLO1     XLON 
159              107.50          15:11:24         00325149129TRLO1     XLON 
648              107.50          15:13:17         00325149267TRLO1     XLON 
197              107.50          15:13:17         00325149268TRLO1     XLON 
519              107.50          15:15:15         00325149387TRLO1     XLON 
323              107.50          15:15:15         00325149388TRLO1     XLON 
47               107.00          15:16:53         00325149527TRLO1     XLON 
190              107.00          15:17:54         00325149572TRLO1     XLON 
2339              107.00          15:20:02         00325149674TRLO1     XLON 
787              107.00          15:20:02         00325149675TRLO1     XLON 
237              107.00          15:20:02         00325149676TRLO1     XLON 
4000              107.00          15:20:02         00325149677TRLO1     XLON 
2849              107.00          15:20:02         00325149678TRLO1     XLON 
936              107.00          15:20:05         00325149682TRLO1     XLON 
1638              107.00          15:20:10         00325149690TRLO1     XLON 
47               107.00          15:20:10         00325149691TRLO1     XLON 
772              107.00          15:20:10         00325149692TRLO1     XLON 
215              107.00          15:20:10         00325149689TRLO1     XLON 
257              107.00          15:20:43         00325149717TRLO1     XLON 
1156              107.00          15:21:52         00325149809TRLO1     XLON 
198              107.00          15:24:33         00325149979TRLO1     XLON 
849              107.00          15:32:31         00325150414TRLO1     XLON 
848              107.00          15:32:31         00325150415TRLO1     XLON 
848              107.00          15:32:31         00325150416TRLO1     XLON 
848              107.00          15:32:31         00325150417TRLO1     XLON 
848              107.00          15:32:31         00325150418TRLO1     XLON 
2389              107.00          15:32:31         00325150413TRLO1     XLON 
27               107.00          15:32:33         00325150421TRLO1     XLON 
1932              107.00          15:37:07         00325150711TRLO1     XLON 
1394              107.50          16:00:39         00325152011TRLO1     XLON 
3372              107.50          16:00:39         00325152012TRLO1     XLON 
1059              107.50          16:00:39         00325152013TRLO1     XLON 
1604              107.50          16:00:39         00325152014TRLO1     XLON 
1122              107.50          16:00:39         00325152015TRLO1     XLON 
1490              107.50          16:00:39         00325152016TRLO1     XLON 
518              107.50          16:00:39         00325152017TRLO1     XLON 
900              107.50          16:00:39         00325152018TRLO1     XLON 
595              107.50          16:00:39         00325152019TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          16:00:59         00325152034TRLO1     XLON 
800              107.50          16:01:16         00325152050TRLO1     XLON 
400              107.50          16:17:22         00325153303TRLO1     XLON 
472              107.50          16:17:22         00325153304TRLO1     XLON 
180              107.50          16:17:22         00325153305TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  377612 
EQS News ID:  2093649 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093649&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2025 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.