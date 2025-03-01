Dell Technologies reported a record quarterly revenue of $23.34 billion in Q4 2024/2025, representing a single-digit percentage increase. This growth was primarily driven by rising demand for AI infrastructure and cloud solutions. Despite this achievement, investors responded cautiously, with the stock experiencing significant losses in Friday trading, dropping to €97.44. The market's tepid reaction stems from Dell's forecast of a 100 basis point decline in adjusted gross margin for fiscal year 2026. The Texas-based company faces mounting cost pressures in building its AI server infrastructure, while also contending with subdued demand in the PC segment. These margin challenges have overshadowed the otherwise impressive revenue figures, placing Dell among the day's biggest market losers even as broader indices like the Dow Jones and S&P showed modest gains.

Impact of Trade Tensions

Adding to Dell's margin concerns are the potential effects of new import tariffs, which could significantly increase procurement costs. The company has indicated it may implement price adjustments should these expenses continue to rise. Similar warnings have emerged from other technology manufacturers with global supply chains, including HP. The uncertain trade policy environment represents an additional risk factor for Dell's future business development, as investors reassess how geopolitical tensions and trade policy measures might impact profit margins and growth prospects across the technology sector.

