SAP shares experienced a modest decline in recent XETRA trading, dropping 0.7% to €265.60 after starting the day at €265.15. This places the stock about 6.7% below its 52-week high of €283.50 reached in February 2025. Despite this temporary setback, the Walldorf-based software giant demonstrates remarkable long-term resilience, having recovered 38.3% from its April 2024 low of €163.82. Even more impressive, SAP has outperformed the Nasdaq index significantly since 2021, with the German tech leader growing by 126% compared to Nasdaq's 54.7%. Financial results support this trajectory, with quarterly revenue increasing 10.73% to €9.38 billion and earnings per share rising to €1.37, up from €1.02 in the previous year. Market analysts maintain optimism, setting an average price target of €281.11, indicating further growth potential. For the 2025 fiscal year, analysts project earnings of €6.28 per share.

Competitive Position Strengthens

SAP's solid business figures contrast favorably with its American competitor Salesforce, which recently disappointed investors with weaker-than-expected results. Salesforce missed analyst projections with earnings of $1.78 per share against estimates of $2.61, while revenue of $9.93 billion fell short of the forecasted $10.04 billion. The company's outlook for the current fiscal year particularly disappointed investors hoping for stronger AI-driven growth. For SAP shareholders, an important date approaches on April 22, when the company will release its first-quarter 2025 results, providing further insights into the company's business trajectory.

Ad

Fresh SAP information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated SAP analysis...