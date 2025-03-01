SAP shares experienced a modest decline in recent XETRA trading, dropping 0.7% to €265.60 after starting the day at €265.15. This places the stock about 6.7% below its 52-week high of €283.50 reached in February 2025. Despite this temporary setback, the Walldorf-based software giant demonstrates remarkable long-term resilience, having recovered 38.3% from its April 2024 low of €163.82. Even more impressive, SAP has outperformed the Nasdaq index significantly since 2021, with the German tech leader growing by 126% compared to Nasdaq's 54.7%. Financial results support this trajectory, with quarterly revenue increasing 10.73% to €9.38 billion and earnings per share rising to €1.37, up from €1.02 in the previous year. Market analysts maintain optimism, setting an average price target of €281.11, indicating further growth potential. For the 2025 fiscal year, analysts project earnings of €6.28 per share.
Competitive Position Strengthens
SAP's solid business figures contrast favorably with its American competitor Salesforce, which recently disappointed investors with weaker-than-expected results. Salesforce missed analyst projections with earnings of $1.78 per share against estimates of $2.61, while revenue of $9.93 billion fell short of the forecasted $10.04 billion. The company's outlook for the current fiscal year particularly disappointed investors hoping for stronger AI-driven growth. For SAP shareholders, an important date approaches on April 22, when the company will release its first-quarter 2025 results, providing further insights into the company's business trajectory.
AdSAP Stock: New Analysis - 01 March
