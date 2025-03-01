EMSRUN Group: EMSRUN Medical Strengthens Middle East Footprint with Innovative Emergency Care Solutions at IDEX & NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMSRUN Medical, a leading supplier for tactical, pre-hospital, and civilian emergency medical solutions, proudly showcased its groundbreaking emergency care technologies and enhanced its brand presence in the Middle East at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) held in Abu Dhabi, UAE during Feb 17-21. The brand under EMSRUN, Rhino Rescue, renowned for its first aid supplies, presented its latest advancements at this pivotal global military manufacturing event.

At IDEX & NAVDEX, EMSRUN highlighted the unique advantages and technological features of Rhino Rescue's products. Engaging demonstrations and hands-on training sessions led by distributors illustrated the effectiveness of these solutions to an audience comprising international professionals and potential clients. Earlier at Arab Health 2025, the brand showcased a comprehensive array of emergency medical solutions, including personal first aid kits, tactical medical equipment, and advanced devices tailored for various crisis scenarios.

EMSRUN has distinguished itself as the only Chinese company certified by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), a crucial endorsement for marketing pharmaceutical products in Saudi Arabia. This certification highlights EMSRUN's commitment to international quality and technical standards and facilitates expedited market entry and sales across the region.

During the exhibitions, EMSRUN's local partner, ARASCA Medical Equipment Trading LLC ("ARASCA"), a leading medical equipment supplier in the UAE, played a vital role in supporting product demonstrations, significantly attracting numerous potential partners and customers. These collaborations are essential as EMSRUN continues to broaden its operational scope within key markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with EMSRUN in this exciting venture. Their commitment to innovation and quality resonates deeply with our mission at ARASCA Together, we are not only enhancing the emergency care landscape in the Middle East but also building a foundation of trust and reliability for our clients. EMSRUN's cutting-edge technologies perfectly complement our vision, and we look forward to achieving great success together." said Lina Abdul Jabbar Kandakji, CEO & Managing Director of ARASCA.

EMSRUN is dedicated to strengthening the global presence of its Rhino Rescue brand through innovation and stringent quality management, elevating the emergency rescue experience for customers worldwide. As they further expand in the Middle Eastern market, EMSRUN remains committed to driving innovation and aims to be a next-generation leader in the emergency care industry. The company's mission is to provide safe, efficient, and scientifically advanced emergency products to safeguard every life.

About EMSRUN Medical

Founded in 2010, EMSRUN Medical specializes in prehospital first aid solutions for medical, military, and civilian applications. Our mission is to deliver fast, efficient, and scientifically-backed emergency care for frontline personnel in critical situations. Over the years, we have established strong partnerships with both governmental and non-governmental organizations, including the International Red Cross, UNICEF, and the World Bank, solidifying our reputation as trusted first responders.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630256/Abu_Dhabi_Exhibition_Video.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emsrun-medical-strengthens-middle-east-footprint-with-innovative-emergency-care-solutions-at-idex--navdex-2025-302388528.html