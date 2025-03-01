Apple faces significant regulatory hurdles in Europe that could impact its financial performance. The company is reportedly anticipating an antitrust penalty in France related to its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature, which allows iPhone users to control which apps can track their activities. The French competition authority views this ostensible privacy enhancement as potentially anti-competitive, with a decision expected next month that could force Apple to modify this practice. The penalty might reach up to 10% of Apple's global annual revenue, representing a substantial financial risk. Similarly, German regulators have accused the tech giant of abusing its market position through the same tracking tool, potentially resulting in additional fines.

Payment Services Under Pressure

Further challenging Apple's European business model, the EU's push for standardized real-time payments, becoming mandatory from October 2025, directly threatens Apple Pay's market position. This regulatory shift aims to reduce dependence on American payment services and promote competition in digital payments. Industry analysts suggest these new regulations could diminish Apple Pay's appeal as consumers gain access to alternatives offering similar speed and convenience without additional costs. European lawmakers have explicitly described these changes as a modernization of payment systems intended to decrease reliance on services from companies like Apple. These developments, combined with the integration of Rich Communications Service (RCS) on iPhones, could significantly impact Apple's transaction fee revenue streams.

