In the fourth quarter of 2024, renowned investor George Soros significantly increased his stake in Amazon, adding 51,991 shares to his portfolio. This strategic acquisition brought his total Amazon holdings to 332,201 shares, valued at approximately $72.88 million and representing 1.1% of his fund's total assets. The investment places Amazon among the top ten holdings in Soros's portfolio, which manages around $6.65 billion in total assets. Soros also expanded his technology investments more broadly during this period, notably increasing his position in Alphabet by 813,491 shares (worth about $252.03 million) and boosting his Salesforce holdings by 141,016 shares. Market observers suggest these technology investments may be linked to ongoing investments in AI data centers, which contribute significantly to U.S. economic growth.

Strategic AI Partnerships Driving Growth

Amazon's recent $8 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic is beginning to show market impact, with Anthropic's Claude language model now powering most complex tasks for Amazon's new Alexa+ devices. This partnership highlights Amazon's approach of selecting optimal AI models for specific requirements. Despite recent market volatility causing Amazon's stock to trade around $208.35, analysts see the company's AI integration efforts as having substantial potential for long-term growth. Meanwhile, the company continues restructuring efforts in other business areas, including job cuts at its podcast subsidiary Wondery, as part of broader cost-reduction initiatives under CEO Andy Jassy.

