HONG KONG, Mar 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ("Charity Fund") announced its continued support for outstanding food and nutritional sciences students from The Chinese University of Hong Kong ("CUHK") for the third consecutive year. The 2024-2025 Nissin Foods Scholarship Presentation Ceremony was held today to present scholarships to 13 undergraduate and postgraduate students, who strive for excellence in their academic performance and aspire to become future industry leaders.Established by the Charity Fund and CUHK in 2022, the scholarship will cover their full tuition fees for the academic year, and is renewable, subject to annual performance review, with the intent to support the students throughout their study period, so that they can focus on their studies without worrying about financial burdens.The four new awardees for the 2024-2025 academic year are: LEUNG Hau Man, LO Chun Hei and WONG Siu Yu from CUHK's Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutritional Sciences programme, and ZHOU Zhengming from the PhD programme. The nine renewed awardees are LAM Tsz Hang, SHUM Wai Hang, CHAN Hoi Yi, HSU Po Ling, KWAN Ka Yi, LAM Shuk Fan and WONG Wai Yee from the Bachelor's degree programme, and ZHOU Dandan, LIN Yuhong from the PhD programme.Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, said, "At Nissin Foods, we believe that food-related jobs are sacred professions. They serve both life and society. We share the values with The Chinese University of Hong Kong in nurturing outstanding and caring food professionals, who will contribute to Hong Kong's development. By empowering students studying food and nutritional sciences in CUHK and elite athletes aspiring to become teachers from the Education University of Hong Kong, we promote a healthy lifestyle through food and sports. This reflects the vision of our founder, Mr. Momofuku Ando, who said, 'Eating and sports are the two axles of health."Professor Anthony CHAN, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, expressed his genuine gratitude for the generous support of the Charity Fund to CUHK, said, "Mr. Momofuku Ando, the Founder of Nissin Foods, was a visionary leader who dedicated himself to serve our society through technological innovation and had the courage to create positive change in our lives. His spirit continues to inspire many of us. CUHK has all along been committed to providing fertile ground for nurturing the future leaders of our society. We feel privileged that our vision in advancing higher education has been shared by Nissin Foods."Ms. WONG Wai Yee, on behalf of all the scholarship recipients, thanked the Charity Fund and CUHK for setting up the scholarship scheme and presented a booklet of appreciation from the 13 awardees to Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO. She said, "This scholarship empowers us to pursue our passions and aspirations in the realm of food and nutrition without constraints. As Nissin Foods Scholars, we are driven by a spirit of innovation to contribute to solutions for a secure and healthy global food supply, ensuring that the benefits of food and nutrition reach every corner of the world."PhotoMr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (middle right), and Professor Anthony CHAN, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President of CUHK (middle left), attended the 2024-2025 Nissin Foods Scholarship Presentation Ceremony today. There are 13 scholarship recipients for the 2024-2025 academic year. The four new awardees this year are (front, from left to right) LEUNG Hau Man, LO Chun Hei and WONG Siu Yu from CUHK's Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutritional Sciences programme, and ZHOU Zhengming from the PhD programme. The nine renewed awardees are: (back, from left to right) LAM Tsz Hang, SHUM Wai Hang, ZHOU Dandan, CHAN Hoi Yi, HSU Po Ling, KWAN Ka Yi, LAM Shuk Fan and WONG Wai Yee, and LIN Yuhong from the Bachelor's degree or the PhD programme.About Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity FundThe Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund ("Charity Fund") was set up in September 2020 by way of a trust deed by Nissin Foods Company Limited (Stock code: 1475). The objectives of the Charity Fund are: a) to advance education, teaching, learning, arts, science and academic research; b) to make provision for people in need; and c) to carry out works of a charitable nature that are beneficial to the Hong Kong community.Source: Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity FundCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.