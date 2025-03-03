Now Corporation (The): The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) Pioneers EV Transformation with Strategic Redevelopment of Closed Gas Stations

PASADENA, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is proud to announce an innovative new initiative, transforming dormant gas station sites into dynamic electric vehicle (EV) hubs. In a bold move that underscores our commitment to sustainable development and urban revitalization, The Now Corporation, through its forward-thinking subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and M Love Vintage Holdings Inc., will convert closed-down gas stations into modern EV charging locations while infusing each site with a unique vintage flair.

Reinventing the Past, Powering the Future

The initiative involves leasing underutilized, shuttered gas stations and reimagining them for a greener, more efficient tomorrow. M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. will add its distinctive style by repurposing former gas pump sites with innovative, artful design elements that pay homage to the past, while Green Rain Solar Inc. will ensure these hubs harness renewable energy for powering EVs.

Strategic Rollout Across Key U.S. Locations

This visionary project will debut in strategic urban centers, including:



New York, NY: Transforming a historic location into a state-of-the-art EV charging station with a blend of modern technology and vintage charm.

Transforming a historic location into a state-of-the-art EV charging station with a blend of modern technology and vintage charm. Los Angeles, CA: Setting the stage for sustainable mobility in one of America's most vibrant cities.



Setting the stage for sustainable mobility in one of America's most vibrant cities. Santa Fe, NM: Merging cultural heritage with modern sustainability initiatives.



Merging cultural heritage with modern sustainability initiatives. Scottsdale, AZ: Creating a sleek, contemporary charging hub in a region renowned for innovation.



Creating a sleek, contemporary charging hub in a region renowned for innovation. Miami, FL: Establishing a vibrant EV station that reflects the city's dynamic energy and commitment to environmental progress.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Community Revitalization

"We are excited to lead the charge toward a cleaner, greener future by repurposing existing urban infrastructure," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. "By transforming closed gas stations into EV hubs, we not only contribute to reducing carbon emissions but also breathe new life into communities with rich historical narratives. This project is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement."

The Now Corporation's initiative marks a significant step in redefining urban spaces for the modern era. By merging cutting-edge renewable energy solutions with the timeless charm of vintage design, we are paving the way for a future where sustainability and heritage coexist seamlessly.

About The Now Corporation:

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.:

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas. https://greenrainenergy.com/

About M Love Vintage Holdings Inc.:

M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. offers clients exclusive access to an unparalleled collection of vintage fashion. From rare accessories to complete ensembles, the company curates garments from past eras, celebrating the beauty and craftsmanship of bygone times.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

