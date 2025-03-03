Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
03.03.25
15:29 Uhr
1,270 Euro
+0,020
+1,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,37018:59
Dow Jones News
03.03.2025 18:51 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-March-2025 / 17:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      176,486 
Highest price paid per share:         108.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          107.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.6492p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,499,156 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,499,156) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.6492p                    176,486

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
869              107.00          08:31:52         00325293189TRLO1     XLON 
869              107.00          08:31:52         00325293188TRLO1     XLON 
1738              107.00          08:31:52         00325293187TRLO1     XLON 
900              107.00          09:42:09         00325337410TRLO1     XLON 
663              107.00          09:42:09         00325337411TRLO1     XLON 
400              107.50          09:46:41         00325340196TRLO1     XLON 
746              107.50          09:46:44         00325340217TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          09:46:51         00325340549TRLO1     XLON 
7727              108.00          10:46:32         00325348900TRLO1     XLON 
2224              108.00          10:46:32         00325348901TRLO1     XLON 
815              108.00          10:46:32         00325348902TRLO1     XLON 
645              108.00          10:46:32         00325348903TRLO1     XLON 
4794              108.00          10:46:32         00325348904TRLO1     XLON 
1853              107.50          10:46:33         00325348906TRLO1     XLON 
1563              107.50          10:46:33         00325348907TRLO1     XLON 
1530              107.50          10:46:33         00325348908TRLO1     XLON 
862              107.00          10:55:22         00325349312TRLO1     XLON 
862              107.00          10:55:22         00325349313TRLO1     XLON 
4410              107.00          10:55:22         00325349314TRLO1     XLON 
3213              107.00          10:55:22         00325349315TRLO1     XLON 
1197              107.00          10:55:22         00325349316TRLO1     XLON 
1197              107.00          10:55:22         00325349317TRLO1     XLON 
410              107.00          10:55:22         00325349318TRLO1     XLON 
1623              107.00          10:55:22         00325349319TRLO1     XLON 
220              107.00          10:55:23         00325349321TRLO1     XLON 
1180              107.00          10:55:23         00325349320TRLO1     XLON 
1038              107.00          10:55:29         00325349329TRLO1     XLON 
241              107.00          11:10:02         00325350050TRLO1     XLON 
155              107.00          11:31:10         00325350947TRLO1     XLON 
1045              107.00          11:31:10         00325350937TRLO1     XLON 
220              107.00          11:31:10         00325350948TRLO1     XLON 
211              107.00          11:31:10         00325350949TRLO1     XLON 
827              107.00          11:31:10         00325350950TRLO1     XLON 
241              107.00          11:31:10         00325350951TRLO1     XLON 
826              107.00          11:31:10         00325350952TRLO1     XLON 
3365              107.00          11:31:10         00325350938TRLO1     XLON 
1500              107.00          11:31:10         00325350939TRLO1     XLON 
1481              107.00          11:31:10         00325350940TRLO1     XLON 
1429              107.00          11:31:10         00325350941TRLO1     XLON 
71               107.00          11:31:10         00325350942TRLO1     XLON 
1500              107.00          11:31:10         00325350943TRLO1     XLON 
2739              107.00          11:31:10         00325350944TRLO1     XLON 
171              107.00          11:31:10         00325350945TRLO1     XLON 
1038              107.00          11:31:10         00325350946TRLO1     XLON 
2765              107.00          11:31:12         00325350953TRLO1     XLON 
305              107.00          11:31:13         00325350955TRLO1     XLON 
21               107.00          11:31:31         00325350961TRLO1     XLON 
1340              107.00          11:31:31         00325350960TRLO1     XLON 
2453              107.00          11:57:13         00325352022TRLO1     XLON 
846              107.00          11:57:13         00325352023TRLO1     XLON 
4410              107.00          11:57:13         00325352020TRLO1     XLON 
7945              107.00          11:57:13         00325352021TRLO1     XLON 
3265              107.00          11:57:13         00325352024TRLO1     XLON 
4410              107.00          11:57:13         00325352025TRLO1     XLON 
8211              107.00          11:57:13         00325352026TRLO1     XLON 
455              107.00          11:57:13         00325352027TRLO1     XLON 
829              107.00          11:57:17         00325352039TRLO1     XLON 
3955              107.00          11:57:17         00325352040TRLO1     XLON 
100              107.00          11:57:17         00325352041TRLO1     XLON 
532              107.50          12:23:27         00325353516TRLO1     XLON 
2025              107.50          12:23:27         00325353517TRLO1     XLON 
799              108.00          12:55:40         00325355467TRLO1     XLON 
895              108.00          12:55:57         00325355475TRLO1     XLON 
878              108.00          12:56:14         00325355485TRLO1     XLON 
864              108.00          12:56:31         00325355495TRLO1     XLON 
233              108.50          14:04:37         00325359246TRLO1     XLON 
2608              108.00          14:36:40         00325360765TRLO1     XLON 
869              108.00          14:36:40         00325360766TRLO1     XLON 
869              108.00          14:36:40         00325360767TRLO1     XLON 
869              108.00          14:36:40         00325360768TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2025 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

6               108.50          14:39:38         00325361463TRLO1     XLON 
691              108.50          14:39:38         00325361465TRLO1     XLON 
2992              108.00          14:43:35         00325361990TRLO1     XLON 
448              108.50          14:45:59         00325362177TRLO1     XLON 
1499              108.50          14:55:55         00325362821TRLO1     XLON 
1978              108.50          14:55:55         00325362822TRLO1     XLON 
127              108.00          15:18:22         00325364215TRLO1     XLON 
805              108.00          15:18:46         00325364243TRLO1     XLON 
38408             108.50          15:19:51         00325364312TRLO1     XLON 
188              108.50          15:30:26         00325364798TRLO1     XLON 
188              108.50          15:30:29         00325364802TRLO1     XLON 
727              108.50          15:33:12         00325364966TRLO1     XLON 
391              108.00          15:33:51         00325364987TRLO1     XLON 
400              108.00          16:06:45         00325366550TRLO1     XLON 
49               108.00          16:16:39         00325367124TRLO1     XLON 
691              108.00          16:16:39         00325367125TRLO1     XLON 
1828              108.00          16:16:39         00325367126TRLO1     XLON 
104              108.00          16:16:39         00325367127TRLO1     XLON 
176              108.00          16:16:41         00325367141TRLO1     XLON 
560              108.00          16:16:44         00325367142TRLO1     XLON 
1231              108.00          16:16:44         00325367143TRLO1     XLON 
839              108.00          16:16:44         00325367144TRLO1     XLON 
1240              108.00          16:16:44         00325367145TRLO1     XLON 
936              108.00          16:16:44         00325367146TRLO1     XLON 
1295              108.00          16:16:44         00325367147TRLO1     XLON 
441              108.00          16:16:47         00325367151TRLO1     XLON 
108              108.00          16:16:47         00325367152TRLO1     XLON 
150              108.00          16:16:57         00325367160TRLO1     XLON 
18               108.00          16:17:48         00325367213TRLO1     XLON 
1889              108.00          16:17:48         00325367214TRLO1     XLON 
1604              108.00          16:18:33         00325367314TRLO1     XLON 
820              108.00          16:18:34         00325367317TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  377836 
EQS News ID:  2094577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094577&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2025 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.