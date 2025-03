/DISREGARD RELEASE: Analytic Edge (a C5i company)/

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2025

Journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Analytic Edge Now a Certified Partner in APAC for Google's Meridian Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) Platform" issued on March 3, 2024 by Analytic Edge (a C5i company). The release was transmitted prematurely by PR Newswire.