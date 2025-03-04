Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
- Despite an adverse market environment, net sales declined only slightly
The Forbo Group - a leading manufacturer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and conveyor belt solutions - reported net sales of CHF 1,122.0 million in the 2024 business year. This represents a slight decline of 1.7% in local currencies (-4.5% in the corporate currency), despite an adverse market environment. Group operating profit (EBIT) declined by 7.2% to CHF 120.6 million (previous year: CHF 129.9 million). Profit stood at CHF 95.1 million, 7.0% lower compared to the previous year (CHF 102.3 million). With a free cash flow of CHF 91.8 million, the net cash position and treasury shares as of December 31, 2024 increased to CHF 165.3 million.
Forbo made significant progress over the past financial year, successfully advancing strategic projects that will strengthen Forbo's competitiveness and create new market opportunities for the future. In doing so, the company focused on measures to maintain profitability, improve operational efficiency and increase flexibility, alongside key investment projects. Forbo also successfully launched new products on the market and further improved the sustainability of its business. The measures have already shown positive results and are giving Forbo confidence as the company moves forward, despite the adverse market environment.
Forbo looks back on a demanding financial year. Global conflicts, political uncertainties, and inflation are dampening consumer sentiment and its clients' willingness to invest. The macroeconomic environment in Europe has not improved, and the expected recovery in China has not yet set in. Only the markets in the U.S. remained stable. Demand in both divisions remained modest: Flooring Systems was affected in particular by a lack of new construction and renovation projects, while Movement Systems was hampered primarily by its customers' caution to invest.
Net sales in local currencies slightly declined
Double-digit EBIT margin maintained
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased by CHF 13.6 million (-7.6%) to CHF 166.3 million (previous year: CHF 179.9 million). The Group's operating profit (EBIT) was CHF 9.3 million lower (-7.2%) at CHF 120.6 million (previous year: CHF 129.9 million). This resulted in an EBITDA margin of 14.8% (previous year: 15.3%) and an EBIT margin of 10.7% (previous year: 11.1%).
Solid profit margin
Strong balance sheet and solid cash flow
Performance of the divsions
In this adverse market environment, Flooring Systems had to make slight reductions in sales prices for selected larger projects. In the U.S., the division is pressing ahead with investments in the Flotex production line to accommodate market growth for its unique product.
The operating profit (EBIT) increased by 4.3% to CHF 99.0 million (previous year: CHF 94.9 million). Savings in operating costs and lower raw material prices helped improve the EBIT margin despite the negative effects of specific price reductions for major projects, inflation-related increases in personnel costs, and unfavorable currency effects. The EBIT margin increased by 1.0 percentage point to 12.9% (previous year: 11.9%).
At Forbo Movement Systems, the decline in demand is primarily due to its customers' cautious investment behavior as they have reduced their spending in response to subdued customer sentiment. As a result, net sales decreased by 2.7% in local currencies to CHF 356.4 million (previous year: CHF 378.7 million) - a 5.9% decline in the corporate currency. The division accounted for 31.8% of Group net sales in 2024. In local currencies, net sales performance was as follows: Americas +2,1%, Asia/Pacific -2,9%, and Europe -6,3%.
Sales prices were maintained at the previous year's level. The divisions' efforts to increase productivity at its U.S. organization have not yet delivered the expected results. Uncertainties in the European market have prompted its customers to place orders at shorter notice, resulting in delivery bottlenecks. In China, the second production line was successfully commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2024, enabling Movement Systems to serve the still attractive Asian market even better. The complete modernization of the production facility in Japan is proceeding according to plan.
The operating profit (EBIT) declined significantly to CHF 30.4 million (previous year: CHF 44.3 million), due to lower net sales, underutilized plants on account of lower volumes, negative currency effects, and higher inflation-related personnel costs. Volume-related changes in the personnel structure and lower cost of raw materials only partially offset these effects. The EBIT margin decreased by 3.2 percentage points to 8.5% (previous year: 11.7%).
CO2 reduction targets defined
Proposals to the Ordinary General Meeting
Changes in the Board of Directors
As part of its long-term succession planning, the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting on April 4, 2025, that Bernhard Merki be elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Forbo Holding Ltd.
Steady dividend
Priorities in 2025
Forbo will remain with the strategy that has proven to be successful in recent years. The company has an attractive product portfolio in both divisions and continues to invest in its sustainable range of products and services as well as in growth markets. Digitalization, as well as new and expanded production technologies, enable Forbo to focus on further increasing its efficiency and making the company more sustainable across the board. Furthermore, the company will seize external growth opportunities, provided they allow Forbo to add value in the long term.
Outlook for 2025
Provided the geopolitical and economic environments do not change significantly, Forbo expects to see a slight year-on-year increase in net sales, in local currencies, and profit for the 2025 financial year.
Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and lightweight conveyor technology. For its clients, the company offers tailored solutions that stand out for their functionality, quality, design, and sustainability.
The sustainable manufacture of environmentally friendly products has long been an integral part of the strategy. Forbo's linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. Linoleum is biodegradable and climate-positive (cradle to gate), without offsetting. For its manufacture of heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses the latest generation of phthalate-free plasticizers. The BioBelt is a conveyor belt consisting of at least 20% renewable raw materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt allows savings in energy of up to 50%.
The company employs about 5,100 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.
The Group company Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S).
