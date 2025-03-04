The eyewear retailer Fielmann experienced a remarkable 8.5% stock price jump on Tuesday following the release of annual figures that significantly exceeded market expectations. The SDAX-listed company reached its highest value since late October, nearly closing the price gap created by disappointing quarterly results last November. Fielmann reported a 15% revenue increase to approximately €2.3 billion, driven by both solid organic growth (7%) and successful integration of US acquisitions, which contributed an additional 8%. Profitability showed impressive improvement with adjusted EBITDA rising 23% to €491 million and the corresponding margin climbing to 21.7%, a 1.5 percentage point increase year-over-year. The company's performance was particularly strong in core European markets, with Germany seeing a 7% revenue increase, Switzerland 5%, and Austria posting 10% growth.
Dividend Boost and Optimistic Outlook
In response to these exceptional results, Fielmann plans to increase its dividend to €1.15 per share, up from €1.00 the previous year, exceeding analyst expectations. The pre-tax profit rose to €237 million compared to €193 million in the prior year. Management expressed confidence about future prospects, confirming the group is well-positioned to achieve its target of a 25% adjusted EBITDA margin in Europe and 24% at the group level. The company will publish a detailed outlook for 2025 in April following supervisory board review of the annual report.
