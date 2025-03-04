Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce Ma´ret A´nne Sara as Next Hyundai Commission Artist and Extend Partnership Until 2036

Ma´ret A´nne Sara presents new site-specific work for Turbine Hall as the tenth Hyundai Commission artist, open from October 14, 2025, to April 6, 2026

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Tate announced that Ma´ret A´nne Sara will create the next annual Hyundai Commission. Ma´ret A´nne Sara is a Northern Sa´mi artist and author known for her work exploring global ecological issues through the lens of her lived experience within the Sa´mi community. Open to the public from October 14, 2025 - April 6, 2026, Hyundai Commission: Ma´ret A´nne Sara will be the tenth annual series of new site-specific work for Tate Modern's Turbine Hall.

Ma´ret A´nne Sara was born in 1983 to a Sa´mi reindeer herding family in Guovdageaidnu in the Norwegian part of Sa´pmi, the traditional territory of the Sa´mi people which is today divided between the nation states of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia, where she continues to work today. Through her multidisciplinary practice, Sara highlights the impact of Nordic colonialism on Sa´mi ways of life, exploring the importance of preserving Sa´mi ancestral knowledge and values to protect the environment for future generations. Often using materials and methodologies derived from reindeer herding, Sara creates powerful sculptures and installations which uphold the reciprocal relationship between animals, lands, waters and humans.

"Ma´ret A´nne Sara is among a prolific group of Sámi artists who have received widespread international attention in recent years for making visible the issues facing Sa´pmi and Sámi people," said Karin Hindsbo, Director of Tate Modern. "By addressing the major social, ecological and political concerns of her community, Sara hopes not only to increase interest and awareness, but also to effect real change. I'm thrilled she will be creating her first work in the UK here at Tate Modern and I look forward to seeing how she will transform the Turbine Hall. I'm sure it will be both challenging and full of wonder."

Today, Hyundai Motor and Tate also announced the extension of their partnership, which encompasses support of both Hyundai Commission and Hyundai Tate Research Centre: Transnational, until 2036. This partnership was founded in 2014 with the longest initial commitment from a corporate partner in Tate's history and is built on a shared vision to offer new ways to experience art and support diverse perspectives from across the contemporary cultural landscape.

"Over the past decade, our partnership with Tate has cultivated a space for dialogue through the arts that reflects our time, transcending generational, geographical, and disciplinary boundaries," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "We believe in enhancing this collaboration, reaffirming our shared commitment to future generations."

