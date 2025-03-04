Anzeige
04.03.2025 13:16 Uhr
Mycom introduces a disruptive 5G capacity and revenue discovery solution on its Generative AI platform GenAie

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced a new capacity and revenue discovery solution for 5G networks, leveraging its Generative AI platform GenAie.

Mycom Logo

The new solution of GenAie facilitates identification of expected revenue for the network areas that have under-utilized network capacity. GenAie can suggest recommendations for network optimization and traffic management in those network areas and forecast the potential incremental revenue to drive growth.

This critical enhancement builds on the GenAie application, which offers business users a holistic view of their network operations, enabling natural language prompting for correlation of financial data, capacity planning, expansion data, traffic analysis, network performance, incident data, and device performance metrics.

GenAie is available as a cloud-based SaaS offering powered by Amazon Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS), leveraging AWS GenAI services. GenAie also offers an on-premises solution, seamlessly integrating with multiple LLMs.

"We continue to innovate at pace, building more solutions on our Agentic AI platform GenAie. The new capacity and revenue discovery solution is a natural language assistant to line of business executives, CFOs, CTOs and CNOs, and provides real-time intelligence on the monetization of 5G assets," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at Mycom. "CSPs can now use the power of Generative AI to proactively identify trends, anticipate service and capacity needs, and optimize infrastructure investments, with an aim to maximize ROI and enhance customer experience."

To arrange a discussion with Mycom and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com. Follow Mycom on LinkedIn for its latest innovations and thought leadership.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628248/5186497/Mycom_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycom-introduces-a-disruptive-5g-capacity-and-revenue-discovery-solution-on-its-generative-ai-platform-genaie-302390241.html

