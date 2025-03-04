TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Results

Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
04.03.2025 13:16 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

4 March 2025

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF") the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, wish to declare that an aggregate of 287,307 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 3 March 2025 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 31 March 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.


