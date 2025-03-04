Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB under the trading symbol BCBCF.

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development-stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting, and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing information for analysis and value of securities. These standards establish a strong foundation of transparency, along with technology and regulatory measures, to enhance the trading experience for investors.

Investors will now be able to obtain the latest financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol BCBC.

About The BC Bud Co.

The B.C. Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience.

On behalf of the board of directors of The BC Bud Co.

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Proposed Change of Business, the expected benefits and impact of the Proposed Change of Business, that the Company will file a Form 2A listing statement on SEDAR+ and the timing thereof, the composition of that listing statement and that the Company will provide a further update on the proposed Change of Business in the near future and that it will keep its shareholders informed as it continues through the final stages of this transition.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will proceed with the Proposed Change of Business, as anticipated; the Company will receive CSE approval for the Proposed Change of Business; the Proposed Change of Business will benefit the Company's business and operations as anticipated; upon completing the Proposed Change of Business, the Company will proceed with its investment plans as disclosed; the target investment sectors will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; that the Company will file a copy of its investment policy on SEDAR+ upon receiving CSE approval for the Proposed Change of Business; and that the Company will provide an update in the near future.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company may decide not to proceed with the Proposed Change of Business; the Company may not receive CSE approval for the Proposed Change of Business; the Company may not receive the anticipated results on its business or operations following completion of the Proposed Change of Business; that the Company will not be successful in hedging against currency debasement or gaining exposure to the critical commodities that power the digital revolution; unanticipated costs; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in legislation impacting the commodity and resource sectors; the Company's primary focus and investment plans following the Proposed Change of Business may vary; social or political changes impacting the Company's investment plans and the treatment of its current cannabis assets; the anticipated growth in the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors may not occur as anticipated, or at all; that the Company may fail to provide an update on the proposed Change of Business in the near future; the volatility of the digital asset and cryptocurrency markets; the impact of governmental or regulatory orders or decisions on the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors; and market volatility for the Company's securities. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

