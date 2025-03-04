Short Guide to Winning Featured in LibraryBub Selection for March

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In his bestselling book, Winning, Jack Welch writes, "In my experience, an effective mission statement basically answers one question: how do we intend to win in this business?" Author Jermel D. Carr has written a quick but comprehensive pocket guide to success that provides practical, straightforward advice for becoming a winner. With regard to his book Hi-Five to Winning, he explains, "I wanted to write this book so that people, regardless of where they come from, feel that they have the tools needed to go into any situation and feel confident that they have a chance to win. This applies to teens, young adults and up to entry-level and seasoned professionals in a variety of areas and times of their lives".

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Ian McEwan recalls, "Even though we had no books in the house, every Tuesday during my childhood in North Africa, we three - my parents and I - would go to the library. So I was always reading a book. I read and read and read. Neither of my parents knew children's classics, so nobody said you must read Black Beauty or whatever, and I was left to just pull books off the shelf and read the first page to see if I was interested."

Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

NONFICTION

Business

Religion & Spirituality

Science & Math

Self-Help

Writing Skills

"LibraryBub is a great click-and-forget option when it comes to accessing libraries," says medical author Judson Somerville. He adds that most people don't realize "how critical libraries are to increasing the exposure of your book. Far more people go to libraries than go to bookstores. I really appreciate that LibraryBub frees me to work on other areas knowing that the important area of libraries is taken care of for me."

Independent publishers are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at https://www.leadersbrands.ae/librarybub to submit their books for consideration.

