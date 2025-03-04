Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.03.25
09:59 Uhr
1,240 Euro
-0,030
-2,36 %
Dow Jones News
04.03.2025 20:03 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-March-2025 / 18:31 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4 March 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               4 March 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      210,022 
Highest price paid per share:         107.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          101.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.7253p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,289,134 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,289,134) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      104.7253p                    210,022

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1400              107.00          08:15:59         00325470684TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.00          08:22:20         00325474451TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.00          08:38:31         00325485981TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.00          08:38:57         00325486224TRLO1     XLON 
3               107.00          08:41:04         00325487294TRLO1     XLON 
6               107.00          08:41:04         00325487295TRLO1     XLON 
268              106.50          08:53:32         00325495345TRLO1     XLON 
232              106.50          08:53:32         00325495346TRLO1     XLON 
1244              106.50          08:53:32         00325495347TRLO1     XLON 
871              106.50          08:53:32         00325495348TRLO1     XLON 
1600              107.00          08:53:32         00325495349TRLO1     XLON 
480              107.00          08:53:32         00325495350TRLO1     XLON 
702              107.00          08:53:32         00325495351TRLO1     XLON 
636              107.00          08:53:32         00325495352TRLO1     XLON 
636              107.00          08:53:32         00325495353TRLO1     XLON 
1744              106.50          08:53:32         00325495354TRLO1     XLON 
47               105.50          09:41:16         00325525294TRLO1     XLON 
2100              105.50          10:00:18         00325532910TRLO1     XLON 
1225              105.50          10:00:18         00325532912TRLO1     XLON 
1122              105.50          10:00:18         00325532911TRLO1     XLON 
497              105.50          10:00:18         00325532913TRLO1     XLON 
1400              105.50          10:00:18         00325532914TRLO1     XLON 
278              105.50          10:00:18         00325532915TRLO1     XLON 
200              106.00          10:23:04         00325534179TRLO1     XLON 
400              106.00          10:23:42         00325534606TRLO1     XLON 
2400              106.00          10:24:10         00325534615TRLO1     XLON 
3               106.00          10:25:50         00325534692TRLO1     XLON 
324              106.50          10:37:43         00325535274TRLO1     XLON 
723              106.50          10:37:43         00325535275TRLO1     XLON 
1140              106.50          10:37:43         00325535276TRLO1     XLON 
264              106.50          10:37:43         00325535277TRLO1     XLON 
439              106.50          10:37:43         00325535278TRLO1     XLON 
56               106.50          10:37:43         00325535279TRLO1     XLON 
2813              106.50          10:37:43         00325535280TRLO1     XLON 
54               106.50          10:37:43         00325535281TRLO1     XLON 
300              106.50          10:37:43         00325535282TRLO1     XLON 
4174              106.50          10:37:43         00325535283TRLO1     XLON 
910              106.00          10:38:22         00325535296TRLO1     XLON 
487              106.00          10:38:22         00325535297TRLO1     XLON 
260              106.00          10:38:22         00325535298TRLO1     XLON 
2000              105.50          10:45:23         00325535644TRLO1     XLON 
2000              105.50          10:50:25         00325535839TRLO1     XLON 
1374              105.50          10:50:25         00325535840TRLO1     XLON 
1685              105.50          10:50:25         00325535842TRLO1     XLON 
842              105.50          10:50:25         00325535843TRLO1     XLON 
126              105.50          10:50:25         00325535841TRLO1     XLON 
610              105.50          11:11:30         00325536945TRLO1     XLON 
2159              105.50          11:11:30         00325536942TRLO1     XLON 
272              105.50          11:11:30         00325536943TRLO1     XLON 
148              105.50          11:11:30         00325536944TRLO1     XLON 
1978              105.50          11:11:30         00325536946TRLO1     XLON 
2912              105.50          11:11:30         00325536947TRLO1     XLON 
2431              105.50          11:11:30         00325536948TRLO1     XLON 
532              105.50          11:11:30         00325536949TRLO1     XLON 
1228              105.50          11:11:31         00325536951TRLO1     XLON 
62               105.50          11:12:25         00325537034TRLO1     XLON 
2459              105.50          11:12:25         00325537035TRLO1     XLON 
1309              105.50          11:12:25         00325537030TRLO1     XLON 
5500              105.50          11:12:25         00325537031TRLO1     XLON 
4052              105.50          11:12:25         00325537032TRLO1     XLON 
1448              105.50          11:12:25         00325537033TRLO1     XLON 
1984              105.50          11:12:33         00325537039TRLO1     XLON 
2545              105.50          11:15:06         00325537167TRLO1     XLON 
848              105.50          11:15:06         00325537168TRLO1     XLON 
848              105.50          11:15:06         00325537169TRLO1     XLON 
440              105.50          11:15:06         00325537170TRLO1     XLON 
3076              105.50          11:15:06         00325537171TRLO1     XLON 
4241              105.50          11:15:06         00325537172TRLO1     XLON 
1259              105.50          11:15:06         00325537173TRLO1     XLON 
1120              105.50          11:15:06         00325537174TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2025 13:32 ET (18:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
