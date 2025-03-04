DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-March-2025 / 18:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 4 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 210,022 Highest price paid per share: 107.00p Lowest price paid per share: 101.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.7253p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,289,134 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,289,134) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 104.7253p 210,022

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1400 107.00 08:15:59 00325470684TRLO1 XLON 300 107.00 08:22:20 00325474451TRLO1 XLON 200 107.00 08:38:31 00325485981TRLO1 XLON 200 107.00 08:38:57 00325486224TRLO1 XLON 3 107.00 08:41:04 00325487294TRLO1 XLON 6 107.00 08:41:04 00325487295TRLO1 XLON 268 106.50 08:53:32 00325495345TRLO1 XLON 232 106.50 08:53:32 00325495346TRLO1 XLON 1244 106.50 08:53:32 00325495347TRLO1 XLON 871 106.50 08:53:32 00325495348TRLO1 XLON 1600 107.00 08:53:32 00325495349TRLO1 XLON 480 107.00 08:53:32 00325495350TRLO1 XLON 702 107.00 08:53:32 00325495351TRLO1 XLON 636 107.00 08:53:32 00325495352TRLO1 XLON 636 107.00 08:53:32 00325495353TRLO1 XLON 1744 106.50 08:53:32 00325495354TRLO1 XLON 47 105.50 09:41:16 00325525294TRLO1 XLON 2100 105.50 10:00:18 00325532910TRLO1 XLON 1225 105.50 10:00:18 00325532912TRLO1 XLON 1122 105.50 10:00:18 00325532911TRLO1 XLON 497 105.50 10:00:18 00325532913TRLO1 XLON 1400 105.50 10:00:18 00325532914TRLO1 XLON 278 105.50 10:00:18 00325532915TRLO1 XLON 200 106.00 10:23:04 00325534179TRLO1 XLON 400 106.00 10:23:42 00325534606TRLO1 XLON 2400 106.00 10:24:10 00325534615TRLO1 XLON 3 106.00 10:25:50 00325534692TRLO1 XLON 324 106.50 10:37:43 00325535274TRLO1 XLON 723 106.50 10:37:43 00325535275TRLO1 XLON 1140 106.50 10:37:43 00325535276TRLO1 XLON 264 106.50 10:37:43 00325535277TRLO1 XLON 439 106.50 10:37:43 00325535278TRLO1 XLON 56 106.50 10:37:43 00325535279TRLO1 XLON 2813 106.50 10:37:43 00325535280TRLO1 XLON 54 106.50 10:37:43 00325535281TRLO1 XLON 300 106.50 10:37:43 00325535282TRLO1 XLON 4174 106.50 10:37:43 00325535283TRLO1 XLON 910 106.00 10:38:22 00325535296TRLO1 XLON 487 106.00 10:38:22 00325535297TRLO1 XLON 260 106.00 10:38:22 00325535298TRLO1 XLON 2000 105.50 10:45:23 00325535644TRLO1 XLON 2000 105.50 10:50:25 00325535839TRLO1 XLON 1374 105.50 10:50:25 00325535840TRLO1 XLON 1685 105.50 10:50:25 00325535842TRLO1 XLON 842 105.50 10:50:25 00325535843TRLO1 XLON 126 105.50 10:50:25 00325535841TRLO1 XLON 610 105.50 11:11:30 00325536945TRLO1 XLON 2159 105.50 11:11:30 00325536942TRLO1 XLON 272 105.50 11:11:30 00325536943TRLO1 XLON 148 105.50 11:11:30 00325536944TRLO1 XLON 1978 105.50 11:11:30 00325536946TRLO1 XLON 2912 105.50 11:11:30 00325536947TRLO1 XLON 2431 105.50 11:11:30 00325536948TRLO1 XLON 532 105.50 11:11:30 00325536949TRLO1 XLON 1228 105.50 11:11:31 00325536951TRLO1 XLON 62 105.50 11:12:25 00325537034TRLO1 XLON 2459 105.50 11:12:25 00325537035TRLO1 XLON 1309 105.50 11:12:25 00325537030TRLO1 XLON 5500 105.50 11:12:25 00325537031TRLO1 XLON 4052 105.50 11:12:25 00325537032TRLO1 XLON 1448 105.50 11:12:25 00325537033TRLO1 XLON 1984 105.50 11:12:33 00325537039TRLO1 XLON 2545 105.50 11:15:06 00325537167TRLO1 XLON 848 105.50 11:15:06 00325537168TRLO1 XLON 848 105.50 11:15:06 00325537169TRLO1 XLON 440 105.50 11:15:06 00325537170TRLO1 XLON 3076 105.50 11:15:06 00325537171TRLO1 XLON 4241 105.50 11:15:06 00325537172TRLO1 XLON 1259 105.50 11:15:06 00325537173TRLO1 XLON 1120 105.50 11:15:06 00325537174TRLO1 XLON

