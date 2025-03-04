CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: New to the Street's Client Roadzen NASDAQ 30-Second Commercial to Air Nationwide on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg Starting This Week

This Press Release updates capitalization errors along with correcting the YouTube link.

New to The Street, a leading financial news program featuring innovative companies and industry leaders, is proud to announce that its client, Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN), will launch its 30-second commercial nationwide across CNBC, Fox Business Network (FBN), and Bloomberg Television beginning this week.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) is a global leader in AI-driven insurance technology, leveraging advanced telematics and data science to transform roadside assistance, auto insurance, and mobility solutions. With operations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Roadzen is pioneering intelligent claims automation, risk assessment, and driver safety solutions that improve efficiency for insurers and enhance customer experiences.

The commercial highlights Roadzen's cutting-edge AI-powered solutions and their impact on the future of mobility and insurance. Through this nationwide campaign on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg Television, Roadzen will reach millions of investors, business leaders, and decision-makers.

Watch the Roadzen Commercial Here: https://youtu.be/aD3yazNtb1M?si=diExEqdcdPAwu-En

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq:RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety.

Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. The company's mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes - not weeks.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen has 360 employees across global offices in the U.S., India, U.K., and France.

To learn more, visit www.roadzen.ai.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international financial news programs, airing across major business networks, including Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. As a programming platform, New to The Street provides public and private companies with earned media, commercial production, and strategic exposure to a global audience. With a growing social media presence of over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers and a multi-channel distribution strategy, New to The Street is recognized as a premier media platform for emerging brands and industry disruptors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," and "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, our expected revenue growth and anticipated Adjusted EBITDA breakeven timing, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai

Contact Information

Monica Brennan

Head of Operations

monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire