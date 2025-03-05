Freelancer reported FY24 results that confirmed that the core Freelancer marketplace saw improved customer acquisition and retention in Q424, providing positive momentum going into FY25. With a streamlined cost base and a focus on using AI to deliver a wider range of quality services at a lower cost, management is targeting double-digit revenue growth and sustainable profitability in FY25. We have revised up our FY25 forecasts to reflect the better performance in Q424.

