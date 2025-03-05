Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Results of First General Meeting

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

5 March 2025

Results of First General Meeting

In connection with the proposals for the winding-up of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to Section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme") the Board is pleased to announce the result of the First General Meeting.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website https://www.jupiteram.com/uk/en/professional/jupiter-green-investment-trust-plc/



Special Resolution Votes For

(including Discretionary) % of total votes cast Votes Against % of total votes cast Votes

Total % I.S.C. Votes Withheld To approve the reclassification of the Shares as shares with "A" rights and shares with "B" rights and to approve changes required to be made to the Company's articles of association in relation thereto. 4,272,791 99.56 18,916 0.44 4,291,707 22.62 17,112 To approve: (i) the Scheme; (ii) the implementation of the Scheme by the Liquidators, when appointed; and (iii) the changes required to be made to the Company's articles of association to implement the Scheme. 4,274,769 99.51 21,012 0.49 4,295,781 22.64 13,038

Ordinary Resolution Votes For

(including Discretionary) % of total votes cast Votes Against % of total votes cast Votes

Total % I.S.C. Votes Withheld To approve the Directors Remuneration Policy 539,780 12.65 3,728,236 87.35 4,268,016 22.49 40,803

A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution.

The Board notes the support from shareholders for the special resolutions 2 and 3 in support of the Scheme but acknowledges the votes against the ordinary resolution 1 (Directors Remuneration Policy). In compliance with the AIC Code, the Board would normally engage with shareholders to better understand their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns can be addressed and provide an update on the results of this engagement and actions taken in due course. Given the Company is in the process of winding up by of the Scheme, the Board will not be performing such an engagement with shareholders.

As per the previously announced timetable for the Scheme, the Shares were disabled for settlement in CREST at 6 pm on 4 March 2025 and trading in the Shares will be suspended at 7.30 a.m. on 10 March 2025.

The full text of the resolutions of the First General Meeting are set out in the notice of First General Meeting contained in the Circular published by the Company on 14 February 2025 (the "Circular").

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

The Circular is available on the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at https://www.jupiteram.com/uk/en/professional/jupiter-green-investment-trust-plc/

