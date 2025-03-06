Deutsche Telekom shares fell nearly 3% to €34.09 on Wednesday, making it one of the DAX's biggest losers while the index itself gained 3.3%. The decline was primarily triggered by HSBC's downgrade from "Buy" to "Hold," as analysts cited limited growth potential for US subsidiary T-Mobile and increasing pricing risks in the German broadband market. Despite this setback, the telecom giant's stock still boasts an impressive 18.5% gain for the year and has surged almost 75% since April 2024. The shares recently reached just under €36, a level not seen since 2001. Notably, defensive sectors like telecommunications weren't in investor focus on Wednesday, with attention instead turning to cyclical stocks in defense and infrastructure poised to benefit from government investment programs.

Strategic Focus on AI Innovation

In a parallel development, Deutsche Telekom unveiled plans for an innovative AI smartphone scheduled for release in the second half of the year. Announced at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress, the "KI-Phone" features a novel operating concept that eliminates visible apps in favor of an AI-powered voice assistant leveraging Perplexity's AI search technology. The device can make calls, draft emails, create calendar entries, display directions, and translate photographed documents. This technological advance positions the company competitively against tech giants like Apple and Google while reinforcing its innovative image in the telecommunications sector.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Telekom information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Telekom analysis...