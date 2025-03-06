Volkswagen AG demonstrates resilience amid market turbulence as U.S. manufacturers face tariff challenges under the new administration. The White House recently granted American automakers a one-month reprieve from 25% import duties on goods from Mexico and Canada, which took effect Tuesday night. This development potentially gives European manufacturers like Volkswagen a strategic advantage in North America as their U.S. competitors navigate regulatory uncertainties. The positive outlook was reflected in Volkswagen's preferred shares, which gained 0.57% to €106.10 in after-hours trading, signaling investor confidence in the company's strategic direction amid global market shifts.

Small EV Completes Product Portfolio

The German automaker unveiled its ID. Every1 concept at the Düsseldorf Congress Center, positioning it as the successor to the discontinued Up model. Scheduled for production in 2027 with a starting price of approximately €20,000, this entry-level electric vehicle represents what Brand Chief described as "the final puzzle piece" in Volkswagen's volume segment lineup. At nearly 3.9 meters long and 1.8 meters wide, the new model is significantly larger than its predecessor while maintaining familiar design elements, including a stylized grille giving it a combustion-engine appearance. The front-wheel-drive vehicle offers 95 horsepower, a 250-kilometer range, and utilizes new software architecture developed through Volkswagen's partnership with an American electric vehicle manufacturer.

