Apollo Group TV Expands Payment Options Making Premium Streaming More Accessible with Raydium Solutions

BOSTON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic partnership with Raydium Solutions, Apollo Group TV is making premium streaming more accessible by introducing credit card payments for the first time. Previously limited to Bitcoin transactions, this major shift allows more users to enjoy secure, high-quality streaming with greater flexibility. As a leading provider of IPTV services, Apollo Group TV continues to redefine home entertainment with a vast selection of content, cutting-edge streaming technology, and customer-focused innovations.

Unmatched Variety of Live TV and On-Demand Content

Apollo Group TV offers an impressive catalog of 24,000+ live channels and 95,000+ Video-on-Demand (VOD) titles, spanning movies, TV series, news, sports, and international programming. With access to premium channels across multiple genres, subscribers can enjoy the best in live television, blockbuster films, and exclusive series all in one place.

Designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience, Apollo Group TV ensures that viewers always have access to the latest Hollywood hits, classic films, trending TV shows, and live sports events without limitations.

Expanding Payment Options: Now Accepting Credit Cards

Through its collaboration with Raydium Solutions, Apollo Group TV has expanded its payment options, now accepting credit cards alongside cryptocurrency payments. This move reflects Apollo TV's commitment to making its premium IPTV service more accessible to a wider audience.

"With consumer demand for seamless and secure transactions rising, expanding payment methods was a natural step," said a spokesperson from Raydium Solutions, the technology partner supporting this transition. "This collaboration ensures that more users can access Apollo TV's premium streaming service with ease."

High-Definition Streaming with Advanced Technology

Apollo Group TV delivers an unparalleled viewing experience, offering crystal-clear HD and 4K resolution for a cinematic feel at home. The platform utilizes anti-freeze technology to eliminate buffering, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted playback.

With a 99.9% uptime guarantee, Apollo TV users can rely on a stable, high-performance streaming service at any time-whether watching live TV, sports, or on-demand content.

Seamless User Experience & Smart Device Compatibility

Apollo Group TV enhances navigation with an Electronic Program Guide (EPG) TV Guide, making it easy to browse and manage content. The intuitive interface allows users to switch between channels effortlessly and discover new content.

The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming boxes, mobile devices, and tablets, ensuring maximum flexibility for subscribers.

Reliable Customer Support and Lifetime Assistance

Apollo Group TV is dedicated to customer satisfaction, offering 24/7 live chat support to assist with technical issues, account management, and content recommendations.

Through its strategic technology partnership with Raydium Solutions, Apollo TV ensures that its platform remains highly secure, accessible, and future-ready, continuously improving the user experience.

Join the Future of Streaming with Apollo Group TV

With its expansive content library, advanced streaming technology, and newly expanded payment options, Apollo Group TV is setting new standards in digital entertainment.

For more details on subscription plans and the latest updates, visit ApolloTVsGroup.com.

About Apollo Group TV

Apollo Group TV is a leading IPTV streaming service, providing access to thousands of live TV channels, movies, and series in high-definition quality. With a commitment to innovation, top-tier customer support, and a seamless viewing experience, Apollo Group TV continues to revolutionize premium home entertainment.

