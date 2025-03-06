EQS-News: iSON Xperiences
/ Key word(s): Agreement
iSON Xperiences and Aistra Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Customer Experience (CX) Transformation
The global collaboration aims to revolutionize customer experience through AI-led automation, predictive analytics, and next-generation digital solutions
iSON Xperiences (www.iSONXperiences.com), a global leader in AI- driven customer experience (CX) solutions with a presence in 22 countries, has announced a strategic partnership with Aistra, an AI Adoption company, focusing on automation and transformation solutions built around its proprietary AI Agents, MicroApps, and Process Acceleration technologies.
This collaboration will enable iSON Xperiences to leverage Aistra's advanced AI capabilities to accelerate digital transformation initiatives for their clients worldwide. The partnership spans multiple industries, including Telecom, BFSI, Fintech, Retail, E-commerce, Travel, Consumer Services, and Energy, among others.
Key Focus Areas of the Partnership:
"At iSON Xperiences, we are committed to redefining customer experience through innovation," said Vitul Kwatra, CEO, iSON Xperiences. "Partnering with Aistra allows us to accelerate AI adoption and unlock new value for businesses by enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency."
With its deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital intelligence, Aistra will collaborate with iSON Xperiences to develop AI-driven solutions that elevate customer engagement, reduce service friction, drive business growth, and enhance digital maturity to ensure long-term competitiveness.
"This partnership represents a significant step forward in AI-led CX transformation," said Eric Selvadurai, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Aistra. "By combining our AI capabilities with iSON's extensive client base and industry expertise, we are setting new benchmarks for AI-led and data-driven customer experiences."
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of iSON Xperiences.
For media inquiries, please contact:
iSON Xperiences
About iSON Xperiences:
About Aistra:
06.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2095817 06.03.2025 CET/CEST