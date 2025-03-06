EQS-News: iSON Xperiences / Key word(s): Agreement

iSON Xperiences and Aistra Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Customer Experience (CX) Transformation



06.03.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





iSON Xperiences and Aistra Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Customer Experience (CX) Transformation The global collaboration aims to revolutionize customer experience through AI-led automation, predictive analytics, and next-generation digital solutions iSON Xperiences ( www.iSONXperiences.com ), a global leader in AI- driven customer experience (CX) solutions with a presence in 22 countries, has announced a strategic partnership with Aistra, an AI Adoption company, focusing on automation and transformation solutions built around its proprietary AI Agents, MicroApps, and Process Acceleration technologies. This collaboration will enable iSON Xperiences to leverage Aistra's advanced AI capabilities to accelerate digital transformation initiatives for their clients worldwide. The partnership spans multiple industries, including Telecom, BFSI, Fintech, Retail, E-commerce, Travel, Consumer Services, and Energy, among others. Key Focus Areas of the Partnership: AI-driven automation to enhance customer interactions and engagement

to enhance customer interactions and engagement Advanced predictive analytics for data-driven decision-making

for data-driven decision-making Seamless AI integration across industry-specific solutions "At iSON Xperiences, we are committed to redefining customer experience through innovation," said Vitul Kwatra, CEO, iSON Xperiences. "Partnering with Aistra allows us to accelerate AI adoption and unlock new value for businesses by enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency." With its deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital intelligence, Aistra will collaborate with iSON Xperiences to develop AI-driven solutions that elevate customer engagement, reduce service friction, drive business growth, and enhance digital maturity to ensure long-term competitiveness. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in AI-led CX transformation," said Eric Selvadurai, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Aistra. "By combining our AI capabilities with iSON's extensive client base and industry expertise, we are setting new benchmarks for AI-led and data-driven customer experiences." Distributed by APO Group on behalf of iSON Xperiences. For media inquiries, please contact:

Aistra

Email: info@aistra.com

Website: www.Aistra.com iSON Xperiences

Email: hello@isonxperiences.com

Website: www.iSONXperiences.com About iSON Xperiences:

iSON Xperiences is a global leader in AI-driven Customer Experience solutions, empowering businesses with intelligent automation, data-driven insights, and digital transformation. With 22 countries, 18,000 professionals, and expertise across Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Fintech, Retail, and more, iSON drives business growth, efficiency, and CX innovation. With a strong presence in Africa, the Middle East, and India, iSON is redefining the future of customer experience. About Aistra:

Aistra is an AI adoption company which builds products and solutions that Make AI Work for a variety of business processes and professional services. It develop and integrate AI technologies into workstreams enabling quantum leaps in productivity and effectiveness, while ensuring the necessary quality controls and compliances.



06.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

