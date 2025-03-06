Bitwise Europe: Bitwise Launches Bitcoin & Gold ETP with Diaman Partners, Combining Upside Potential and Market Hedge in Next Best-in-Class Offer

Investors simultaneously benefit from Bitcoin potential, safety of gold: Asset reallocation across Bitcoin & Gold, depending on market direction

March 6, 2025. Frankfurt, Paris/Amsterdam: Bitwise today announces its latest ETP launch with the listing of the Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP, which dynamically reallocates value between Bitcoin and gold, increasing Bitcoin exposure when its risk-adjusted performance improves, and shifting towards gold during Bitcoin downturns. The strategy seeks to take advantage of cyclical trends and relative short-term price dislocations, acting as an efficient contributor to a long-term diversified portfolio for institutional and private investors.

Bradley Duke, Managing Director, Head of Bitwise Europe, said: "I am excited to see the launch of yet another state-of-the-art product in our European markets. As crypto rapidly enters the mainstream, it is essential that we offer investors the full gamut of options available in traditional markets, including sophisticated hedges such as the ones we have developed in cooperation with Diaman Partners. We're thrilled to join forces with such an ambitious industry player with the backing of one of the continent's foremost asset managers, Azimut."

BTCG is designed for investors looking for a "store of value" strategy to minimize losses in crypto bear markets, while capitalizing on Bitcoin's potential during upturns. The ETP rebalances Bitcoin and gold once a month based on ULCER indices, a volatility gauge developed in the late 1980s that measures the downside risk of a given asset. Back-testing shows a clear outperformance of ULCER indices over more static allocation methods, demonstrating the added value of the product. BTCG is fully backed by physical Bitcoin and by Pax Gold (PAXG), a digital token tied to physical gold stored in LBMA vaults in London. Both assets backing the ETP are held securely in cold-storage custody by an institutional custodian, meaning they are not connected to the internet. BTCG is issued and domiciled in Germany and will start trading on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam on March 6th 2025.

Daniele Bernardi, CEO at Diaman Partners, said: "We are delighted to engage in such a promising partnership with Bitwise. BTCG is an excellent product for the broader investment community, designed to leverage Bitcoin's strong fundamentals-historically the best-performing asset of the last decade, with minimal correlation to traditional markets-alongside gold's role as a safe-haven asset in times of economic uncertainty and inflation. Many asset managers are still avoiding Bitcoin due to perceived risk, missing a key opportunity to enhance returns. The Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP enables confident allocation to both physical bitcoin and digital gold, offering diversification and low correlation to strengthen portfolios in a risk-managed framework."

Bitwise has accelerated its activities in Europe since its acquisition of ETC Group last year, rebranding its legacy European Crypto ETP suitelast month, and continuing to launch innovative new products regularly, such as the Bitwise Solana or Bitwise Aptos Staking ETPs in November and December of 2024 respectively. Committed to transparency, expert product design, and professional management, Bitwise also publishes a wide variety of market insights to educate and inform investors of the emerging opportunities in the digital assets space.

Key Product Details

ETP Name Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP Primary Ticker BTCG ISIN DE000A4AKW34 Primary listing Euronext Paris & Amsterdam TER 1.49% p.a. Domicile Germany Underlying Diaman Bitcoin & Gold Index Replication method Physical (full replication)



More information about the product is provided on the respective product page .

The full Bitwise product list including all exchange listings and trading information is available at https://etc-group.com/products/ .

About Diaman Partners

Diaman Partners is an asset management company specializing in UCITS and alternative funds, based in Malta, where it is regulated by MFSA (Malta Financial Services Authority). The company leverages advanced algorithms and human expertise to manage all investment processes effectively. With over 20 years of experience, Diaman Partners began its journey in Northern Italy, where its quantitative models and rigorous processes have consistently delivered tangible results, demonstrating know-how, expertise and professionalism. In July 2022, global asset and wealth manager Azimut, which is listed on the Milan stock exchange, acquired a stake in Diaman Partners to act as Azimut's digital assets arm of the business.

About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world's leading crypto specialist asset managers. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies - spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past four years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe's most traded bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin. We exclusively partner with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Our European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with our robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit www.bitwiseinvestments.com/eu





