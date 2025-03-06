BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

(the Company)

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolutions 9 and special resolutions 10, 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:



(Resolution 9) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares



(Resolution 10) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.



(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.



(Resolution 12) That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 3,912,399 99.87 5,250 0.13 20.14 0 Resolution 2 3,870,793 99.09 35,609 0.91 20.08 11,247 Resolution 3 3,917,649 100.00 0 0.00 20.14 0 Resolution 4 3,887,215 99.59 15,941 0.41 20.07 14,493 Resolution 5 3,493,663 89.51 409,493 10.49 20.07 14,493 Resolution 6 3,886,072 99.59 15,941 0.41 20.06 15,636 Resolution 7 3,913,862 99.90 3,787 0.10 20.14 0 Resolution 8 3,917,649 100.00 0 0.00 20.14 0 Resolution 9 3,897,708 99.49 19,941 0.51 20.14 0 Resolution10 3,884,300 99.18 32,206 0.82 20.14 1,143 Resolution 11 3,902,958 99.63 14,691 0.37 20.14 0 Resolution 12 3,915,084 99.94 2,300 0.06 20.14 265

Disclosure of Share Buy Back Authority Renewal

In accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8.3.2016 (the Buy-back and Stabilisation RTS).



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) is hereby disclosing to a regulatory information services (RIS) details of its share buyback authority which it renews annually. This authority was last renewed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 March 2025 when a special resolution was approved by shareholders authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares of up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company's shares in issue (excluding any shares held in treasury).



The Company has authority to repurchase a maximum of 2,915,528 of its ordinary shares (being the outstanding shareholder authority at the date of this announcement). Such authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted, or where expressly revoked by shareholders. The share buybacks may be funded from the Company's resources (including redemptions on funds the Company has invested in and debt facilities). No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buy-back which would equate to a premium to the prevailing net asset value.



The Company has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to act as its broker in respect of the Company's share buy-back programme.



The share buy-backs will be undertaken pursuant the Company's discount management programme.



This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the FCA Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares.





6 March 2025

