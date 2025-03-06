BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
(the Company)
(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolutions 9 and special resolutions 10, 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:
(Resolution 9) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares
(Resolution 10) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Resolution 12) That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
Votes
Votes
% of Available Voting Rights*
Votes
Resolution 1
3,912,399
99.87
5,250
0.13
20.14
0
Resolution 2
3,870,793
99.09
35,609
0.91
20.08
11,247
Resolution 3
3,917,649
100.00
0
0.00
20.14
0
Resolution 4
3,887,215
99.59
15,941
0.41
20.07
14,493
Resolution 5
3,493,663
89.51
409,493
10.49
20.07
14,493
Resolution 6
3,886,072
99.59
15,941
0.41
20.06
15,636
Resolution 7
3,913,862
99.90
3,787
0.10
20.14
0
Resolution 8
3,917,649
100.00
0
0.00
20.14
0
Resolution 9
3,897,708
99.49
19,941
0.51
20.14
0
Resolution10
3,884,300
99.18
32,206
0.82
20.14
1,143
Resolution 11
3,902,958
99.63
14,691
0.37
20.14
0
Resolution 12
3,915,084
99.94
2,300
0.06
20.14
265
Disclosure of Share Buy Back Authority Renewal
In accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8.3.2016
(the
Buy-back and Stabilisation RTS).
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) is hereby disclosing to a regulatory information services (RIS) details of its share buyback authority which it renews annually. This authority was last renewed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 March 2025 when a special resolution was approved by shareholders authorising the Company to make market purchases of its own shares of up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company's shares in issue (excluding any shares held in treasury).
The Company has authority to repurchase a maximum of 2,915,528 of its ordinary shares (being the outstanding shareholder authority at the date of this announcement). Such authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted, or where expressly revoked by shareholders. The share buybacks may be funded from the Company's resources (including redemptions on funds the Company has invested in and debt facilities). No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buy-back which would equate to a premium to the prevailing net asset value.
The Company has appointed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to act as its broker in respect of the Company's share buy-back programme.
The share buy-backs will be undertaken pursuant the Company's discount management programme.
This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the FCA Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares.
6 March 2025
Enquiries:
Mr K Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 3000
Release