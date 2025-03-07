Anzeige
Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
07.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 6 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            290.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            279.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            285.0863p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,973,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,073,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 285.0863p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
682                287.50      08:36:10          00074065546TRLO0      XLON 
388                287.50      08:36:10          00074065545TRLO0      XLON 
1127               288.00      08:36:10          00074065547TRLO0      XLON 
1288               289.00      08:43:25          00074066137TRLO0      XLON 
567                290.50      08:44:15          00074066260TRLO0      XLON 
488                290.50      08:45:04          00074066334TRLO0      XLON 
39                290.50      08:45:04          00074066335TRLO0      XLON 
1295               290.50      08:45:04          00074066336TRLO0      XLON 
1096               289.50      08:46:21          00074066447TRLO0      XLON 
1143               286.50      09:00:30          00074067566TRLO0      XLON 
176                289.50      09:14:15          00074068433TRLO0      XLON 
85                289.50      09:14:15          00074068434TRLO0      XLON 
10000               288.50      09:14:30          00074068445TRLO0      XLON 
1090               288.50      09:19:04          00074068742TRLO0      XLON 
329                285.50      09:31:30          00074070102TRLO0      XLON 
1072               286.00      09:31:55          00074070168TRLO0      XLON 
361                285.50      09:31:55          00074070169TRLO0      XLON 
1245               285.50      09:32:39          00074070242TRLO0      XLON 
1093               285.00      09:39:43          00074070687TRLO0      XLON 
1146               284.50      10:09:34          00074072580TRLO0      XLON 
500                283.00      10:58:31          00074074730TRLO0      XLON 
773                283.00      10:58:31          00074074731TRLO0      XLON 
1289               283.00      11:39:26          00074077004TRLO0      XLON 
1264               281.00      12:02:25          00074078253TRLO0      XLON 
1182               281.00      12:02:25          00074078254TRLO0      XLON 
1165               280.00      12:29:26          00074079741TRLO0      XLON 
1081               279.50      12:39:01          00074080454TRLO0      XLON 
156                279.50      12:39:01          00074080456TRLO0      XLON 
1081               279.00      13:16:46          00074082171TRLO0      XLON 
1075               279.00      13:19:45          00074082337TRLO0      XLON 
1097               279.50      13:50:33          00074083707TRLO0      XLON 
586                282.50      14:09:45          00074085032TRLO0      XLON 
494                282.50      14:09:45          00074085033TRLO0      XLON 
1295               281.50      14:10:41          00074085150TRLO0      XLON 
1165               281.00      14:10:47          00074085157TRLO0      XLON 
1247               281.50      14:41:00          00074087541TRLO0      XLON 
1163               281.50      14:49:37          00074088496TRLO0      XLON 
1000               284.00      15:12:37          00074091219TRLO0      XLON 
156                284.00      15:12:37          00074091220TRLO0      XLON 
1111               285.50      15:23:12          00074092300TRLO0      XLON 
1000               285.00      15:23:41          00074092315TRLO0      XLON 
83                285.00      15:23:41          00074092316TRLO0      XLON 
1295               285.00      15:34:43          00074092986TRLO0      XLON 
1193               285.00      15:37:50          00074093187TRLO0      XLON 
1256               285.00      15:49:33          00074094145TRLO0      XLON 
699                284.00      16:10:13          00074096057TRLO0      XLON 
884                285.00      16:12:05          00074096143TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  378255 
EQS News ID:  2096834 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096834&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
