Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 6 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 290.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 279.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 285.0863p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,973,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,073,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 285.0863p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 682 287.50 08:36:10 00074065546TRLO0 XLON 388 287.50 08:36:10 00074065545TRLO0 XLON 1127 288.00 08:36:10 00074065547TRLO0 XLON 1288 289.00 08:43:25 00074066137TRLO0 XLON 567 290.50 08:44:15 00074066260TRLO0 XLON 488 290.50 08:45:04 00074066334TRLO0 XLON 39 290.50 08:45:04 00074066335TRLO0 XLON 1295 290.50 08:45:04 00074066336TRLO0 XLON 1096 289.50 08:46:21 00074066447TRLO0 XLON 1143 286.50 09:00:30 00074067566TRLO0 XLON 176 289.50 09:14:15 00074068433TRLO0 XLON 85 289.50 09:14:15 00074068434TRLO0 XLON 10000 288.50 09:14:30 00074068445TRLO0 XLON 1090 288.50 09:19:04 00074068742TRLO0 XLON 329 285.50 09:31:30 00074070102TRLO0 XLON 1072 286.00 09:31:55 00074070168TRLO0 XLON 361 285.50 09:31:55 00074070169TRLO0 XLON 1245 285.50 09:32:39 00074070242TRLO0 XLON 1093 285.00 09:39:43 00074070687TRLO0 XLON 1146 284.50 10:09:34 00074072580TRLO0 XLON 500 283.00 10:58:31 00074074730TRLO0 XLON 773 283.00 10:58:31 00074074731TRLO0 XLON 1289 283.00 11:39:26 00074077004TRLO0 XLON 1264 281.00 12:02:25 00074078253TRLO0 XLON 1182 281.00 12:02:25 00074078254TRLO0 XLON 1165 280.00 12:29:26 00074079741TRLO0 XLON 1081 279.50 12:39:01 00074080454TRLO0 XLON 156 279.50 12:39:01 00074080456TRLO0 XLON 1081 279.00 13:16:46 00074082171TRLO0 XLON 1075 279.00 13:19:45 00074082337TRLO0 XLON 1097 279.50 13:50:33 00074083707TRLO0 XLON 586 282.50 14:09:45 00074085032TRLO0 XLON 494 282.50 14:09:45 00074085033TRLO0 XLON 1295 281.50 14:10:41 00074085150TRLO0 XLON 1165 281.00 14:10:47 00074085157TRLO0 XLON 1247 281.50 14:41:00 00074087541TRLO0 XLON 1163 281.50 14:49:37 00074088496TRLO0 XLON 1000 284.00 15:12:37 00074091219TRLO0 XLON 156 284.00 15:12:37 00074091220TRLO0 XLON 1111 285.50 15:23:12 00074092300TRLO0 XLON 1000 285.00 15:23:41 00074092315TRLO0 XLON 83 285.00 15:23:41 00074092316TRLO0 XLON 1295 285.00 15:34:43 00074092986TRLO0 XLON 1193 285.00 15:37:50 00074093187TRLO0 XLON 1256 285.00 15:49:33 00074094145TRLO0 XLON 699 284.00 16:10:13 00074096057TRLO0 XLON 884 285.00 16:12:05 00074096143TRLO0 XLON

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

