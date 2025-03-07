MWC 2025: Huawei Wins 33 Media Awards

Huawei Products, a Big Winner at MWC, with 33 International Media Awards

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain hosted this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025), the world's largest and most influential mobile event, from March 3 to 6 (Beijing time). Technology company Huawei was a key participant at the event, garnering 33 international media awards for a diverse array of products, including HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN, HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, HUAWEI WATCH D2, and HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4. This impressive showing cements Huawei's leading position in the smart device, health & fitness, and digital creation sectors.

As a vigorous innovator and front-runner in foldable phone technologies, Huawei's market-exclusive advantages stem from their profound R&D capabilities and a level of innovation that no other company can offer. In Q3 2024, Huawei's foldable phone sales contributed to an impressive 85% share of the CNY 10,000 foldable phone market segment and a 41.0% share of China's overall foldable phone market, cementing the company's position as the market leader. The release of HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN, the first-ever commercial triple foldable phone on the market, broke new ground and expanded the scope of what users could expect from a smart device. This extraordinary flagship model from Huawei is a versatile tool that supports seamless switching between different screen modes, heralding a new era for triple foldable smartphones by integrating cutting-edge materials, ultimate craftsmanship, and patented technologies.

XMAGE, Huawei's exclusive mobile imaging brand, features cutting-edge technologies that make it easier than ever for users to capture the joy and whimsy of everyday life. The groundbreaking Ultra Chroma XMAGE Camera, which was first introduced on HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro, works flawlessly with 1,500,000 spectral channels, to intelligently identify and adjust color details even in complex environments, ensuring that every hue is true to life. The in-house AI Moving Picture feature snaps creative shots, adding an element of fun and excitement to photography.

Smart wearables are a powerful engine of growth for Huawei's consumer business. HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro bolstered by the TruSense System offers elevated accuracy for basic indicators, high-level health & fitness monitoring, and a wealth of never-before-seen fitness features. HUAWEI WATCH D2 has been medically certified as a wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure monitor, and delivers accurate BP readings and ABPM data. As the second-gen product of the HUAWEI WATCH D Series, D2 also supports all-hour health & fitness tracking and smart lifestyle features, offering handy but all-encompassing health management solutions for users around the world. The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Series delivers an unparalleled tech experience and meticulous craftsmanship to your wrist, with its case forged with the exclusive Zirconium-based Liquid Metal and its bezel made of nanocrystal ceramics. The exciting addition to the series - HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Green Edition - features a dual-color nanocrystal ceramic bezel and a premium titanium alloy strap, evoking the charm of a golf course on your wrist.

HUAWEI MatePad products have also topped China's tablet market, garnering a 27.8% market share in Q4 2024. HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch comes equipped with a Flexible OLED PaperMatte Display, featuring pro-level color accuracy and ultra-high resolution. This outstanding display, coupled with flagship-level system performance, effortlessly supports all kinds of tasks from complex mobile office work to creative designs and entertainment. Harnessing the technical and artistic prowess of the in-house GoPaint app, Huawei tablets make digital creation accessible to all users.

In 2024, Huawei CBG broke through longstanding technical barriers and dived deep into the industry's most challenging issues, managing to achieve continuous business growth. Huawei aims to build on these achievements in 2025, and continue to develop groundbreaking products that raise the bar on technological progress and user experience.

