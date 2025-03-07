Gold Nanoparticles Market worth $1.11 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Gold Nanoparticles Market by Process (Physical, Chemical, Biological), Application (Imaging, Targeted Drug Delivery, Proton Therapy, In-Vitro Assays, Sensors, Probes, Catalysis), End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", size is expected to reach USD 1.11 billion in 2029 from USD 0.50 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2029.

The demand for gold nanoparticles is driven by several key factors, including its surface plasmon resonance, biocompatibility & toxicity, catalytic, electric and conductive properties as compared to other traditional nanoparticles. Gold nanoparticles are mainly used in pharmaceutical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, chemicals, and personal care & cosmetics. In electrical & electronics, gold nanoparticles helps in printing and flexible electronics, where they are used as conductive inks for developing highly efficient, miniaturized circuits. In addition to that gold nanoparticles are also used in sensor technology, transisitor and memory devices and other applications. Intel Corporation and Samsung are few companies which use gold nanoparticles in electrical & electronics end use industry.

Gold nanoparticles are increasingly used in personal care & cosmetics end use industry. These nanoparticles are used for various formulations, enhancing product stability, anti-aging effects, skin penetration, and even therapeutic applications. Gold nanoparticles helps in collagen synthesis, reducing wrinkles & fine lines, which helps in anti-aging and skin rejuvenation. They are also utilized in various applications like moisturization & hydration, skin whitening & brightening offering multifunctional benefits in skincare, anti-aging, sun protection, and makeup.

Physical process segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR in terms of value in gold nanoparticles market during the forecasted period.

The physical processed nanomaterial is the fastest-growing segment in the gold nanoparticles market. Physically processed gold nanoparticles are made using physical methods such as laser ablation, ball milling and others. In laser ablation method, a high energy-laser pulse is directed at the gold target which is submerged in the liquid, this process leads to formation of gold nanoparticles without the use of chemical reducing agents. In ball milling, through high energy collision the bulk gold is grounded into nanoscale particles. The other methods used are physical vapor deposition and sputtering. These methods are used for applications requiring high purity nanoparticles, which requires avoiding of any sort of contamination. Physically processed gold nanoparticles are mostly used in personal care and cometics end use industries, as it requires high purity gold nanoparticles.

Imaging application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in terms of value in gold nanoparticles market by application segment during the forecasted period.

Imaging is the fastest-growing application in the market of gold nanoparticles due to exceptional optical & electronic properties which help in medical diagnostics and bioimaging. Gold nanoparticles have high surface plasmon resonance (SPR), which provides an ideal platform to scatter and absorb the light for imaging methods such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS), and photoacoustic imaging. Their biocompatibility and functionalization ease allow for accurate targeting of certain cells, tissues, or biomarkers, which tends to increase contrast in imaging for the detection of early disease, especially cancer diagnosis and neuroimaging. Thus gold nanoparticles are acting as a emerging tool in imaging for healthcare industry.

The demand for gold nanoparticles in chemicals industry is expected to grow with the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in gold nanoparticles market during the forecasted period.

The chemicals end use industry is the second fastest growing end-use industry in the gold nanoparticles market, due to growing demand for gold nanoparticles in various chemical process such as catalyst, sensors and functional additives. The usage of gold nanoparticles is increasing in chemical sensors for detection of toxic gases, heavy metals, and environmental pollutants with high sensitivity and specificity. Gold nanoparticles are also used in carbon monoxide oxidation in automotive exhaust treatment, chemical sensing and detection in gas sensors, heavy metal detection, biosensors and others. There is growing demand for gold nanoparticles in chemicals industry and seeing the trend it is bound to increase.

Middle East & Africa region is expected to register second-highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

Middle East & Africa is the second fastest growing market for gold nanoparticles mainly due to fast-developing pharmaceutical & healthcare sector. The region is investing heavily in nanotechnology research and sustainable solutions for various disease detections, for instance according to Iranian Society of Microbiology, the countries are aiming to develop rapid field diagnostic test kits based on gold nanoparticles for detection of lumpy skin disease and food & mouth disease. The countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia are driving demand for applications like imaging, targeted drug delivery and cancer treatment applications. Also, the government initiatives and collaborations with global nanotechnology firms are accelerating the use of gold nanoparticles in these regions.

Key players

Prominent companies include BBI Solutions (UK), Cytodiagnostics Inc (Canada), Fortis Life Sciences, LLC. (US), Meliorum Technologies, Inc (US), TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Nanopartz, Inc (US), CD Bioparticles (US), Nano Labs (India), Nanocs Inc. (US), NanoHybrids (US), Sona Nanotech (Canada), Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt, Ltd. (India), Nanoprobes, Inc (US), American Elements (US), TORSKAL (France), Abcam Limited (UK), Particular GmbH (Germany), Dongguan Sat Nano Technology Material Co., Ltd (China), Nano Flow (Belgium), Strem Catalog (US), Nanorh (India), SkySpring Nanomaterials (US), Aurion (Netherlands), NNCrystal US Corporation (US), and among others.

